The 10 best early Black Friday Apple watch deals available now
The most famous shopping extravaganza is right around the corner (seriously, it's just 25 days away). If you like to get a jump on your holiday shopping list even ahead of Black Friday, there are already tons of deals available across numerous retailers on products ranging from tech, to household and beyond.
And if you're looking to gift yourself or another loved one on your list an Apple watch this year, you don't have to wait until the end of the month to do so. Across retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and more, you can snatch up deals on several Apple watch models, including the SE, Ultra, and Series 8 now. ZDNET did the early searching to find the best early Black Friday Apple watch deals so you can shop -- and save -- early.
Best early Black Friday 2023 Apple watch deals
- Apple Watch Series 8 for $560 (save $139)
- Apple Watch Series 8 for $320 (save $80)
- Apple Watch Ultra for $659 (save $140)
- Apple Watch Series 8 for $429 (save $100)
- Current price: $629
- Original price: $799
Although the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the most up-to-date model, the original Apple Watch is a solid smartwatch option and still offers some of the same core features such as a large display, long battery life, and a durable and rugged build that can withstand pretty much anything. Though it's Apple's most expensive smartwatch, you can get it with the yellow and beige Trail Loop band for $170 off ahead of Black Friday.
- Current price: $429
- Original price: $529
The Apple Watch Series 8 is another solid option for a smartwatch over the more expensive Apple Watch Series 9 if you're not looking to use Siri and Apple HomePod. It offers the same catalog of health and fitness tracking features, and you can get it with the Midnight sport band for $100 less than it's original price.
- Current price: $208
- Original price: $249
The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) offers a solid roundup of top features and all the essentials to help you monitor your fitness, keep connected, track your health, and stay safe. With an updated system to run 20% faster and equipped with features like Crash Detection and enhanced workout metrics, it's a better value than ever, and you can grab it now with the Starlight sport band on sale.
More early Black Friday 2023 Apple Watch deals
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday, the holiday shopping palooza of the year, falls on the same day every year -- the Friday following Thanksgiving, which is always the fourth Thursday in November. This year Black Friday falls on Nov. 24, one day after Thanksgiving on Nov. 23, 2023.
How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best Apple watch?
ZDNET's top pick for the best Apple watch is the Apple Watch Ultra 2 since it is lauded by athletes and members of the press as the best Apple Watch ever made thanks to its rugged durability, large and bright display, long battery life, water resistance, and more. Its no surprise it became the flagship model as soon as the Ultra was released last year.
What are the best early Black Friday deals right now?
ZDNET will round up all of the best deals for Black Friday, including on phones, laptops, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and much more. For now, find the best deals here: