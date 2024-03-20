'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best AirTag alternative for Samsung users is 30% off during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Amazon isn't calling it Prime Day, but its Big Spring Sale event this week feels everything like it, with major discounts on numerous tech products that ZDNET has tested and recommends. One of which is Samsung's latest Galaxy SmartTag 2, a successor to the company's first GPS tracker in almost every regard, from improved location accuracy to a more pocketable form factor. You can pick up a single pack or four pack on Amazon right now at a 30% discount -- and for Samsung users specifically, I highly recommend it.
For starters, the new Galaxy SmartTag 2 is built with a key ring so it can stay with your accessories at all times. I actually packed one with me on my trip to Barcelona for MWC earlier this year and the pocketable figure, IP67 water and dust resistance, ease of use with Samsung phones made it a no-brainer for traveling.
Like Apple's AirTag, the SmartTag 2 supports both Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (UWB), meaning you'll be able to track its location via Samsung's SmartThings app from as far as 120 meters to as close as just centimeters.
Where the Samsung alternative outperforms the Apple AirTag (and other competitors like Tile and Chipolo) is battery life. The company rates the SmartTag 2's endurance at up to 700 days with Power Saving Mode. Even with the feature turned off, you can expect about 500 days before needing to swap the battery. That's compared to the AirTag, which lasts about one year before needing a replacement. (However, if you are interested in an AirTag, Amazon has those on sale right now, too.)
The one caveat with the Galaxy SmartTag 2 is that it only works with Galaxy phones, so I recommend it to Samsung users and Samsung users only. At 30% off during Amazon's Big Spring Sale event, you can pick up a single tracker for as low as $21, or save a little more when you buy them in a four-pack for $70 -- converting to roughly $17.50 apiece.
When will this deal expire?
Amazon's 2024 Spring Sale runs from March 20-25 on the retail giant's website.
