The 9 best Father's Day gifts for tech-loving dads
Father's Day 2024 is just a couple of weeks away, and finding the perfect gift for your dad isn't always easy. While it may seem like there's an endless deluge of outlets recommending tool kits, socks, and wallets for dad, at ZDNET, we take the tech approach to everything -- including our gift-giving.
That's why we've rounded up some of the best Father's Day tech gadgets your dad can keep loving every day of the year. These picks will upgrade his day-to-day activities from basic to so much better. Plus, we've tested all of these products ourselves before recommending them to you.
It doesn't matter if your dad is a tech whiz or the dad who asks you what the password is to his email (we know the struggle). These editor-approved picks will surely wow and make the perfect accompaniment for the incoming deluge of dad jokes.
The Sony X90L is one of our favorite 2023 TVs and among the most underrated TVs on the market. It doesn't blow you away on the spec sheet, but the real-world performance and usability make it one of the best buys on the market. It's technically in the same category as the popular TCL QM8 and Hisense U8K.
Also: The Sony Bravia is the best TV you've never heard of: Here's why you may want to buy one
However, while those are Mini-LED TVs and look like they should be better on paper, the Sony X90L has better color accuracy, plenty of brightness, and a higher quality remote than TCL and Hisense. With this TV, you get Sony's excellent picture processing to upscale content to 4K. If you're looking for a TV to watch movies, this one nearly rivals expensive OLED and high-end QLED TVs that cost almost twice as much.
If you want to give your dad the coolest and most tech-forward gift possible, then the Meta Ray-Ban Smartglasses are very tough to beat. At $300, they only cost a little more than a nice pair of premium sunglasses, but it's stunning how much tech they pack into a small package about the same size as normal Ray-Bans.
These are audio-augmented reality glasses, so they don't have a video display. However, you can ask the built-in AI assistant questions and get audio responses. The best features are the built-in camera and open-ear headphones that fire sound directly into your ears.
Review: Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses
The photo image and audio sound quality exceeded our expectations in both cases. The camera, triggered by a small shutter button near the front of the right side, is about the same quality as an iPhone 12. The audio quality is the same as that of a pair of AirPods in transparency mode.
But taking photos without whipping your phone or taking a phone call hands-free without earbuds is great. While Meta keeps adding new AI capabilities to the smart glasses, this product is worth it for the audio and camera features, even if you turn off the AI to save battery life (one of our favorite tips).
This Waterfield backpack combines premium style with features aimed at tech-forward professionals. The front section has many zippered pockets to organize various cables, accessories, batteries, and small gadgets.
The back section is a standard laptop and tablet area with a large, extremely versatile section in the middle. That middle section could hold a camera, a change of clothes for an overnight trip, a stack of paperwork, a couple of books, or even an Apple Vision Pro.
The middle section also has a loop for a water bottle, which I prefer over the flimsy side pouches for bottles on most backpacks. This bag has a premium price of $379 but is a win with four style options and lots of small touches to please tech lovers. If you're looking for a lower-priced alternative, the Targus Cypress Hero is an excellent option for around $150.
These Soundcore by Anker sleep earbuds are designed to give a restful night's sleep -- and track it.
ZDNET former associate editor Christina Darby said the earbuds are comfortable and lightweight and offer sleep tracking that aligns with the Apple Watch's suite of sleep tracking features. Dad can easily find out whether he passed the night in a deep or light sleep and how long he spent awake each night for a more detailed grasp of his sleeping patterns.
Also: The best sleep headphones of 2024
These headphones also use noise masking, broadcasting a low-volume layer of audio to cover up ambient sounds. Choose from 31 different pre-set sounds in the Soundcore app's Sleep Music Library, including audio that mimics your brain wave frequencies during rest periods. Plus, the earbuds can wake you up in the morning with the in-ear alarm function.
Review: Do sleeping earbuds actually work? I tested the latest pair on the market
If your dad has tried every wallet under the sun to no avail, consider gifting the Ridge, a modern spin on a classic Father's Day gift. This slim RFID-blocking wallet is designed to hold up to 12 cards. Cash can be stored via a cash strap or money clip outside the wallet. The brand offers three AirTag configurations for tracking: an AirTag holder designed to fit into the cash strap or replace the money clip for $25, or the AirTag carbon add-on holder that attaches outside any Ridge wallet for $40.
The Ridge offers durability and functionality while providing top-notch security and smart capabilities. Although it is a bit pricey, it has a lifetime warranty to keep up with your daily use and a risk-free trial period. And all things considered, a quality, the traditional wallet could quickly run you over the $100 mark, too, which makes this long-term investment worth it, in my opinion.
Also: The best AirTag wallets you can buy
I gifted this wallet to my dad a year before using one myself, and I can confidently say it's a winner. Before gifting him the Ridge, he used several other wallets, including a traditional leather and titanium case style, but none fit his needs. My dad is a shove-everything-into-your-pockets-and-go kind of person, and no wallet could ever keep all his cards, cash, and receipts organized until the Ridge. The minimalist design helps ensure he can put what he needs into his wallet and makes it easy to access cards and cash when he wants.
If your dad is one to lose his essentials often, consider gifting him a way always to find them. Specifically, his wallet. The Chipolo Card Spot is a Bluetooth tracker designed to easily fit into any traditional wallet and provide quick tracking capabilities.
Review: Chipolo Card Spot
ZDNET's Kerry Wan tested the Chipolo Card Spot for several weeks when it first launched and said the wallet tracker is dependable, built to last, and competes well in a market that has long been owned by Tile Slim (2022) and, more recently, Apple AirTag.
Plus, the CARD Spot comes with an irreplaceable battery ready to use out of the box. Chipolo rates the tracker for up to two years of usage and will offer a 50% off replacement when you trade it in -- to be recycled -- at the end of that lifespan.
If Dad needs a break, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are the ultimate way to tune out everything he doesn't want to hear and enjoy all the things he does. ZDNET headphone reviewer Jada Jones says Bose's latest release easily tops competitors in the noise-canceling and comfort department, as the name QuietComfort suggests, and Bose improved the QC Ultra's soundstage with this model, offering a more profound, fuller bass response.
The vegan leather ear pads have perforations for better breathability, decreasing the likelihood of these headphones making your ears feel hot. Jones says that even after hours of wear, it's easy to forget you're wearing the QC Ultra on your head -- they're that comfortable.
Review: Bose QuietComfort Ultra
"The QC Ultra's noise-canceling is the best I've tried in any headphones, as the ANC offers you protection from low, middle, and high-pitched droning noises like a lawnmower, car engine, or running refrigerator. Unlike other ANC headphones, the QC Ultra do a great job at diminishing light conversational noises, making them a great companion for people working in public spaces, like a library or coffee shop," Jones says.
The QC Ultra is expensive, retailing at $429 and remaining over $350 even with seasonal discounts. However, it makes an excellent gift for a dad who may not otherwise purchase it for himself.
If Dad spends much time working from his home office, a functional yet not essential upgrade makes a great gift. An ergonomic vertical mouse is a great way to level up Dad's desk setup and maybe something he wouldn't think to ask for.
When ZDNET associate editor Kayla Solino upgraded to a standing desk earlier this year, she needed to upgrade her accessories, including her wireless mouse. "Switching to a vertical mouse like this HP 925 has helped my hand sit comfortably while I walk and work, minimizing cramping in my right hand," she says.
Also: The best silent mouse of 2024
HP says this mouse is designed to "keep your shoulder, neck, and forearm more relaxed throughout the day" by reducing muscle activity by 12%. Solino says the mouse feels like a joystick, is easy to connect, and glides over her desk mat for maximum laptop control. It also comes with a removable wristrest for even more comfort.
Moreover, many Redditors said they were impressed with the HP 925's overall function, button placement, and comfort. Several users compared it to Logitech's MX Vertical mouse.
If your dad is a fitness fanatic who enjoys purposefully designed tech, chances are he'll be impressed with the Whoop 4.0 band.
The Whoop 4.0 has been a standout among fitness trackers because of its unique design -- a band without a screen. And if the name of it sounds familiar, it's likely because you've seen a famous athlete wearing the device. Since its launch in 2020, the Whoop has been endorsed by elite athletes, including Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James, Tiger Woods, and Michael Phelps.
Also: The best smartwatches you can buy: Apple, Samsung, Google, and more compared
In September 2023, Whoop unveiled Whoop Coach, a GPT-4-supported conversational chatbot that can deliver personalized recommendations and fitness coaching based on the user's data. The addition of Whoop Coach is an attempt to expand the device's target audience, giving everyone, regardless of athletic experience, the ability to understand their biometric data and take steps toward improving their health.
ZDNET's Sabrina Ortiz tested the Whoop Coach and Whoop 4.0 band earlier this year and remains impressed with its functions. "Ultimately, if you want to access comprehensive biometric data and are willing to take action every day to improve your health, the Whoop is an incredible device to have on hand. You'll have to shoulder the cost of the subscription -- the actual band in the default black color comes free -- for $30 a month or $239 upfront for a year," Ortiz says.
Also: I tested the Whoop 4.0 band, and the results blew me away
When is Father's Day 2024?
In the US, Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 16, 2024. The annual holiday honoring paternal figures is on a different day every year but always falls on the third Sunday of June. The holiday is less than a fortnight away.