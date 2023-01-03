The cost of replacing your iPhone battery is about to go up, and here's why

Image: Getty/Zhang Peng

If you were thinking about replacing the battery on your iPhone, iPad or Mac then you might want to do it sooner rather than later as Apple has announced that it will be raising the price of replacing the batteries across a number of its devices.

The company disclosed the price rise on its support page for the battery replacement service for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

If you have an iPhone 12 and need a battery replacement beyond its warranty period, Apple currently charges a $69 fee for the replacement. From March 1, this service fee will rise by $20 for all iPhone models except the iPhone 14, which already has a replacement fee of $99. The price rise was spotted by 9to5Mac.

The cost of replacing an iPad battery will rise by $20 for certain models, also beginning March 1. The price rise applies to the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation and prior), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation and prior), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad mini (6th generation and prior), and iPad Air (5th generation and prior).

Also: iPadOS 16.2 brings new features to Stage Manager, including external monitor support -- here's how it all works

A battery replacement for the iPad Pro 12.9-inch 5th generation currently costs $99. The price rise doesn't apply to the iPad Pro 12.9-inch 6th generation, for which battery replacement costs $179. The iPad 10th generation battery replacement, which is not affected, costs $119.

The price of battery replacements for all MacBook Air models will rise by $30 from March 1, while the price for all MacBook and MacBook Pro models will rise by $50 from that date. Currently, the battery replacement for all MacBook Airs up to the latest 2022 M2 model is $129. The cost of battery replacement for the MacBook Pro M2 2022 model is $199.