The free and easy way to send files to any device you should be using

Sending files between devices can be a huge pain. I thought that my woes would be over when I switched to the Apple ecosystem, but while AirDrop is great when it works, there are plenty of times when it lets me down.

And sending a 500MB file around by email is pretty impractical. And the old sneakernet isn't always practical -- I never seem to have a blank USB flash drive when I need one!

This is where I'm glad I have a backup.

This is where I'm glad I have Send Anywhere.

Must read: Apple will finally give iPhone and iPad users an important choice to make

Send Anywhere is a file transfer service that makes sending files between devices a snap.

You download the relevant app depending on your platform and away you go.

And Send Anywhere covers a broad array of platforms -- Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, and even the Amazon Kindle are covered. There are also extensions for Google Chrome, Whale, Office 365 Outlook, and a plugin for Wordpress.

And they are all easy to use.

There are three modes to Send Anywhere: 1:1 transfers that use a 6-digit key, device-to-device transfers, and the ability to share files using links. And by using the Chrome or Office 365 Outlook plugin, you can send large files via email quickly and easily without having to worry about what mailbox limitations might exist.

I find this service particularly useful for getting things like video files between my devices or for sending something to another person who either doesn't have AirDrop, or doesn't know how to use it, or uses a different platform.

There's also a pro version, called Sendy PRO, which adds 1TB of cloud storage, the ability to manage links, sign-in device management, and more.

If you need this, there's a free 30-day trial, after which Sendy PRO will set you back $7.99 a month.

I'm not a massive user of Send Anywhere, but it's one of those tools I keep in the toolbox for when AirDrop decides to be awkward, or I'm working outside of the Apple ecosystem, and so far, it's not let me down once.