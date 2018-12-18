The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT has three times more RAM than the iPhone XS

If you're someone who likes to chase the specs when you buy a smartphone, Lenovo's new Z5 Pro GT is likely to turn your head. But no matter how awesome this smartphone, it's unlikely to make it to the US market.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT

It's easy to think that the iPhone is the king of smartphones. Well, in terms of unit sales it is, but not when it comes to specs.

Lenovo's new Z5 Pro GT is an absolute beast when it comes to the tech specs. The top tier model will ship with 12GB of RAM (to put this into perspective, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max only have 4GB) and 512GB of storage.

Powering all this is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 7-nanometer chipset, featuring an octa-core CPU and Adreno 640 GPU, making this the second handset announced to run this chipset.

The other specs are also pretty impressive:

  • 6.39 inch 1080 x 2340 pixels (approx 403 ppi) Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display
  • Android 8.1 Oreo
  • 16-megapixel f1.8 + 24-megapixel f2.8 dual rear camera array
  • 16-megapixel f2.2 + 8-megapixel IR front camera array
  • Dual SIM slots
  • 3,350mAh battery
  • USB-C

However, don't get too excited for this handset, because the Z5 Pro GT doesn't ship with all the LTE bands a smartphone being used in the US would need, limiting its capability.

12GB version with 512GB of storage converts to around $650, with the more modest version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage coming in at under $400.

Preorders kick off January 15, with the handset shipping January 24.

