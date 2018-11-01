Apple was right, people love expensive iPhones

Apple's Q4 18 results are out, and the iPhone, services, and "other products" categories all show double-digit percentage growth compared to the year-ago quarter.

Let's start with the iPhone. Unit sales of 46.8 million fall pretty in line with analyst expectations, but while units are up year-on-year has flatlined at zero percent, revenue over the same period is up a whopping 29 percent.

This has driven up the Average Selling Price to $793, up on the previous quarter ASP of $724, up significantly on the year-ago quarter ASP figure of $618.

Moving to the iPad, and while unit sales decreased by 6 percent to 9.7 million year-on-year, revenue dropped a precipitous 15 percent. This bumped the ASP up slightly to $422, from $410 for the previous quarter, but down significantly on the figure of $468 the year-ago quarter.

People are buying cheaper iPads, quite possibly because the more expensive iPad Pros were all over a year old for the duration of the quarter.

It seems that Mac sales have once again risen from the grave, hitting 5.3 million, following a couple of weak quarters. ASP is at $1,389, down from $1,433 for the previous quarter, and up slightly from the ASP of $1,331 for the year-ago quarter.

Apple's revenue from "Other Products," which include AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories, hit $4.23 billion, up 13 percent from the $3.74 billion from the previous quarter, and up a robust 31 percent from the year-ago quarter figure of $3.23 billion.

