The Microsoft Store will help curate AI tools for you now

You will soon be able to explore curated artificial intelligence tools within the Microsoft Store, the tech company announced on Tuesday during its Microsoft Build event.
Microsoft's new AI Hub will be located in the Microsoft Store and will promote the best AI experiences, as well as educate customers on how to start or expand their AI journey.
Also: All the major Bing Chat and AI announcements from Microsoft Build 2023
Microsoft said tools like Luminar Neo, Lensa, Descript, Krisp, Podcastle, Gamma, Copy.ai, Tripnotes, and more will be available to use. This means you can do everything from building your resume to planning a trip.
The Hub will be especially useful for those who haven't yet tried the benefits of AI or just don't know where to start. Microsoft said it plans to add more tools to the Hub in the future as they become available to allow customers to become even more productive by using new AI experiences.
Also: The best AI chabots
Microsoft said all content and tools in the AI hub will be tested for security, family safety, and device compatibility. The company did not specify when the AI Hub will go live in the Microsoft Store.
The Microsoft Store is also getting more AI features to help customers make better decisions when choosing which games or apps to download. The new AI-generated review summarizes the most useful reviews of a game or an app to decrease the amount of time you spend sifting through thousands of reviews to decide if you want to download something or not.
On the developer side, Microsoft is introducing a developer tool to leverage AI to generate and suggest Search Tags for apps. Microsoft said the new AI-generated keywords will help improve the discoverability of apps within the search results. In addition, Microsoft is making Store Ads discoverable in Bing.com search results.
Also: AI Safety: Microsoft pushes for AI responsibility through Azure
All of these announcements are a part of Microsoft's bigger plan to incorporate more AI in the customer experience. The company also revealed that its Microsoft 365 applications would be receiving a major AI upgrade through the introduction of Microsoft 365 Copilot, an application that runs on OpenAI. Copilot will even be natively integrated into the Microsoft Edge browser to assist with tasks like emails, calendars, and more.