Microsoft Build 2023 developer conference: How to watch and why you should

Microsoft

The season of annual tech conferences is upon us, with Google I/O kicking it off last week. On Wednesday, it will be Microsoft's turn to take the stage with its annual developer conference, Microsoft Build.

The conference will take place from May 23-May 25 in Seattle and May 23-24 online. If you can't make your way to Seattle, you can also attend the conference virtually for free by registering on the Microsoft Build page.

The entire conference catalog is available on the Build website, and by using it you can choose which sessions you want to tune in for, or all of them if you are a true Microsoft aficionado. The sessions will run all day beginning at 9 AM PT.

The different sessions include conversation with Microsoft leaders and experts regarding different topics including generative AI.

Microsoft's AI efforts, specifically Bing Chat, have propelled the company to the forefront of the AI race.

Given the increased attention, Microsoft will likely leverage its growing popularity and momentum at Build and announce a multitude of AI advancements and projects.

For the last couple of weeks, Microsoft has been dropping a steady stream of AI upgrades across all of its platforms.

We can expect Microsoft to continue this streak at Build, especially since some features announced in early May have yet to be rolled out, including plug-ins for third parties such as Open-Table.

If you can't attend, ZDNET will cover all of the major news and recap it for you so stay tuned.