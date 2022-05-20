The modular Framework laptop just got a major update

How to turn your old laptop into a Chromebook for free Watch Now

Framework, the makers of the eponymous modular laptop, has released an updated version equipped with Intel's 12th generation Core processors.

Framework struck a chord with some consumers for its promise of easier repairs and component replacements with the first version of its easy-to-upgrade laptop. The California-based brand also tapped into growing support for the 'Right to Repair' movement in the US and Europe, as well as general consumer interest in reducing e-waste.

Framework has now announced the availability of pre-orders for the 2022 Framework modular laptop with 12th Gen Intel Core processors for customers. Shipping starts in July.

"We've redesigned our lid assembly for significantly improved rigidity and carefully optimized standby battery life, especially for Linux users," the company said.

Framework released its first 13.5 laptop with 11th-generation Intel Core processors in 2021 with pre-orders starting in May from $999. Replaceable components included RAM, storage, battery and keyboard. It also featured an expansion card system to insert USB-B and USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, MicroSD or other inputs or slots.

CPUs are generally soldered into the mainboard on most consumer laptops, so they can't be upgraded. But Framework's mainboard is upgradeable, making it possible to upgrade to new CPU generations. The mainboard with 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs costs $489 to $1,049, depending on performance, but for now they're only available on a waitlist.

The "base" 2022 Framework laptop, with an Intel Core i5-1240P with up to 4.4 GHz and four performance and eight efficiency cores, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, starts at $1,049. It's expected to ship in August.

The "performance" Framework with an Intel Core i7-1260P CPU with up to 4.7 GHz and four performance and eight efficiency cores, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage costs $1,449. These two models come with Windows 11 Home edition.

The "professional" costs $2,049, offering an Intel Core i7-1280P with up to 4.8 GHz, six performance and eight efficiency cores, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. It ships with Windows 11 Pro.

All models feature a 13.5-inch 2256x1504 pixel resolution LCD display, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 1080p webcam at 60 frames per second. There's a 55W battery and backlit keyboard and the keys have a 1.5mm travel.

The first batch of the performance and professional models will ship in July.

Framework also offers 'bring your own OS' options. It says that Fedora 36 works well out of the box with support for Wi-fi and the fingerprint reader. Ubuntu 22.04 requires a few workarounds. The new Framework laptops are available for pre-order today with shipping to the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Austria, and Ireland.