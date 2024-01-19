The most expensive Apple Vision Pro configuration is not as crazy as I thought

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

While it doesn't actually launch for another two weeks, Apple Vision Pro pre-orders are officially underway. And if you're able to jump through the somewhat extensive hoops to snag the device early, you'll be in for a treat.

The headset already comes with a few bands, a light seal, a pair of light seal cushions, a cover, a polishing cloth, a charging cable, and a battery. But, of course, there are plenty of accessories and configurations that you can add on.

The question is, how much will that cost you? I found out for myself.

I decided to price the absolute top-of-the-line, maxed-out version of the Vision Pro -- even adding on prescription lenses and repair services -- and the result wasn't nearly as crazy as I thought it would be.

I started with the Vision Pro headset itself at $3,499. Upgrading to the 1TB storage version -- the largest available -- added $400. Figuring in prescription Zeiss optical inserts cost me $149 more, and adding a Belkin battery holder tacked on another $49. Naturally, I'll need an official travel case to keep my headset safe, another $199. And, to make sure my investment was protected, I opted for AppleCare+ at $499.

That's a total of $4,795.95. Add in tax and you're going to be right at the $5,000 mark when you're done, which is admittedly a lot for a headset, especially when the highest version of the Meta Quest Pro with accessories would be less than half that price.

But, in the universe of Apple, it's less than I expected. A maxed-out version of the newest MacBook for example was over $12,000 (a steal compared to the $52,000 MacBook that was previously available). $5,000 is a good chunk of change for a consumer electronic, but if you're eyeing the Apple Vision Pro, you already knew it was going to carry a premium price tag.