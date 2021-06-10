The most versatile hardware-encrypted USB flash key awarded highest FIPS validation

At a time when data loss can be damaging to businesses, and penalties for breaching GDPR, FISMA, FERPA and HIPAA harsh, having a way to keep information safe and secure when on the move is more important than ever.

The Aegis Secure Key 3NXC was first introduced in July 2020 and was the only hardware-encrypted flash key that was compatible with USB-C without needing a USB-A to USB-C adapter. It built on Apricorn's Secure Key 3z and Aegis Secure Key 3NX, taking the same proven form-factor and physical keypad but making it compatible with modern devices.

Today, the drive received FIPS 140-2 level 3 validation (certification #3943) by NIST, certifying its use in industries and institutions such as healthcare, finance, and defense, and that it complies with the most stringent data security regulations.

The drive really is a one-stop solution. Because there are no drivers to install, the drive is totally OS agnostic and perfectly at home on Windows, Linux, Mac, Android, Chrome, iPadOS on the iPad Pro, and embedded systems, as well as other equipment equipped with a powered USB port and storage file system.

Must read: I just found my lost AirTag… you'll never guess where it went

Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC AEGIS SECURE KEY 3NXC TECH SPECS: No software, which means there's nothing to hack

Complete cross platform compatibility

Built-in keypad

Brute force attack protection

All authentication takes place within the device

All data, passwords and encryption keys are 256-bit encrypted at rest

No host computer is involved in setup, authentication or encryption

No default PINs

IP68 rated against water and dust damage.

Separate administrator and user access

Read-only options that can be enforced by the administrator or set by the user if allowed by policy

Highly configurable with policy such as time out values, data recovery PINs, and programmable PIN lengths

Ability to automatically configure multiple devices remotely using Apricorn's Aegis Configurator tool.

Prices from $59 for 4GB storage View Now at Amazon

"Our research has shown that sixty percent of IT professionals agree that remote work conditions have created data security issues within their organizations," said Kurt Markley, U.S. Managing Director, Apricorn. "One of the fastest, most economical safeguards they could put in place quickly is the 3NXC. Both the NX and NXC were designed to accommodate smaller next-gen devices -- like mobile phones, laptops, and tablets -- that employees are using more and more to access privileged data while working remotely. It remains the first and only USB-C hardware-encrypted flash drive on the market and is now the only one to carry FIPS validation."

When I started using Aegis hardware, my main concern was that the unique built-in keypad would wear out over time. However, in my experience, the polymer-coated buttons are incredibly wear-resistant. I have this and other similar drives that have been in regular usage for two years, and the keypads on all of them are still like new.

The 3NXC comes in a broader range of capacities, ranging from 4GB to 128GB. This translates into savings for those who don't need high-capacity storage drives, and prices range from $59 to $179.