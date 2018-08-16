Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NX: Secure, hardware-encrypted drive you can fit in a pocket

In an era of GDPR, FISMA, FERPA and HIPAA, carrying around unencrypted data really isn't an option for businesses these days, and Apricorn's new Aegis Secure Key 3NX comes in capacities to suit all needs, and in a size that can easily fit into anyone's pocket or bag. And best of all, it's totally operating-system independent, which means that you can use it pretty much anywhere.

The new Aegis Secure Key 3NX builds on Apricorn's Secure Key 3z, taking the same form-factor, and physical keypad, and adding some brand new features.

One really handy new feature is the patent pending RM/FD toggle that allows the user to switch the Aegis Secure Key 3NX between Removable Media or Fixed Disk mode, which is handy for embedded devices that only recognize Removable Media storage devices.

Another difference between the 3NX and the 3z is storage capacities. The 3NX comes in a broader range of capacities, ranging from 2GB to 128GB. This translates into savings for those who don't need high-capacity storage drives.

"We set out to reduce the cost of this product group and enhance our existing security features," said Mike McCandless, vice president of sales and marketing at Apricorn. "Beyond delivering lower price points across the board, we have expanded the capacity offerings on the lower end to better align with the needs of the consumer. In other words, if all you need are 2 or 4GB drives, you don't have to settle for an 8GB."

Other features of the Aegis Secure Key 3NX include:

Software-free - There's nothing to keylog or to hack

OS Agnostic and cross-platform compatible

Onboard keypad-- Authentication takes place within the device itself

All data, passwords and encryption keys are 256-bit encrypted at rest

Setup, authentication, and encryption involves no host computer

Forced Enrollment-- No default PINs to ensure that data is not put at risk by employees who fail to supplant a factory preset PIN with a suitably complex PIN before deployment

IP-67 validated against water and dust damage

FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validation for the Aegis Secure Key 3NX is expected later this year.

No word on pricing yet, but expect the starting point to be less than that of the Aegis Secure Key 3z because of the smaller starting capacity.

