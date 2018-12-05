​The NHS and technology: How innovation is changing healthcare (free PDF)

Special Feature The NHS and technology: How innovation is revolutionizing healthcare (free PDF) AI and robots, IoT, virtual and augmented reality, and wearables—all are innovative technologies that could boost healthcare and productivity across the NHS. This ebook looks at how these technologies are being implemented and their current and future impact on health services. Read More

It is one of the largest organisations in the world, but the National Health Service (NHS) has rarely been at the forefront of new technologies. Often this is for good reasons; spending money on expensive and untested technologies is hard to justify when budgets are tight, and the NHS has also seen big technology projects go badly wrong in the recent past.

However, just as a trend for digital transformation is sweeping through many organisations, so there's a growing realisation that there are technologies that could make a significant difference to how the NHS is managed, and to how healthcare is delivered to patients.

New technologies could free staff from unnecessary tasks and free up time and money, which could then be used to improve front-line care.

Artificial intelligence and robots, IoT, virtual and augmented reality and wearables -- all are innovative technologies that could potentially boost healthcare and productivity across the NHS. The opportunities, and risks, of these technologies are covered in the articles in this special report, which are contained in this free ebook.

This ebook looks at how these technologies are being implemented and their current and future impact on health services. To read the articles in the special report, download this free PDF: The NHS and technology: How innovation is revolutionising healthcare.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

Augmented reality in the operating theatre: How surgeons are using Microsoft's HoloLens to make operations better

Surgeons at St Mary's Hospital have been using a HoloLens-based system to pick out blood vessels before surgery.

Smart watches, fitness trackers and the NHS: Are wearables just what the doctor ordered?

While more and more of us are wearing fitness trackers, the real benefits of wearables may come from another quarter.

Why the NHS is killing paper records to save lives

The NHS still relies on paper for many patient records. Getting rid of it could free up time, and money.

Robots and the NHS: How automation will change surgery and patient care

The rise of robots is inevitable in healthcare, but for now, keeping it simple is just what the doctor ordered.

VR, AR and the NHS: How virtual and augmented reality will change healthcare

Against a background of growing enterprise adoption of virtual reality, mixed reality and similar technologies are beginning to gain a foothold in the NHS.

AI and the NHS: How artificial intelligence will change everything for patients and doctors

The rise of artificial intelligence is set to reshape the health sector as we know it, from back office to doctor's office.

IoT and the NHS: Why the Internet of Things will create a healthcare revolution

The Internet of Things must be one of the most high-profile technology trends of the last five years. Could IoT be the backbone of the NHS of the future?

NHS and technology: Making the case for innovation

Physician, reboot thyself! The health service is caught between its creaky past and a shiny future. But change is needed, and fast.

Healthcare security nightmare: UK's NHS lost nearly 10K patient records last year (TechRepublic)

Despite having electronic record systems in place, 94% of NHS Trusts still use handwritten notes for patient record keeping, according to a report from Parliament Street.

Government websites hijacked by cryptocurrency-mining malware (CNET)

Over 4,000 websites worldwide were affected by the malware.