The OnePlus version of Google Magic Eraser is rolling out to these devices

If you're a OnePlus phone user, you could soon be getting a cool new AI feature.

The company today announced AI Eraser – a photo editing tool that lets you remove unwanted people, things, or imperfections from a photo.

Starting in April, the feature will be rolled out gradually to OnePlus devices, the company said, including OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R (ZDNET Senior Reviews Editor Kerry Wan's sleeper pick for best budget Android phone last year), OnePlus 11, OnePlus Open, and OnePlus Nord CE 4.

Like Google's Magic Eraser and Samsung's Object Eraser, the feature will enable users to tap on elements in a photo and use AI to remove those elements and fill in the empty space, creating what OnePlus described as "a replacement background that seamlessly blends into the surrounding environment while suiting the overall style of the image, resulting in flawless, picture-perfect images."

The company's press release offered a little insight into how this works: "Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and a series of advanced algorithms, AI Eraser enables users to effortlessly select and remove unwanted objects" such as pedestrians, trash, or imperfections in the image.

By eliminating the need for complex manual editing or the use of dedicated photo editing software, according to OnePlus, AI Eraser makes image editing "accessible to all users regardless of previous photo editing experience."

You'll find the feature in the OnePlus Gallery app.

The OnePlus 12 launched earlier this year with no AI features, and while that's changing with this addition, more could be on the way.

Company president and COO Kinder Liu said this was just the first of several AI additions expected to come to OnePlus phones this year. Details weren't offered about what those features will be, but it seems likely they will be the same ones that rolled out in China last month, including an AI summarizer that listens to your phone calls and pulls key information to create a summary (think time and place for an appointment) and article summarizer, which simplifies the extraction of important information from articles you're reading.