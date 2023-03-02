The price of replacing your iPhone battery has gone up

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
As flagged by Apple earlier in the year, the price of replacing some iPhone batteries -- and the batteries of some other devices -- has now gone up.
The March 1 battery replacement price hike was highlighted by Apple in January and is now in place. If you have an iPhone X, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, or iPhone 13, the cost of having Apple replace a battery is now $89 instead of $69. For the iPhone 14 series, the cost remains $99 as it has been since launch.
Via 9to5Mac, battery replacements on the iPhone SE, iPhone 8 and earlier models has increased from $49 to $69.
However, Apple points out that iPhones remains "eligible for a battery replacement at no additional cost if you have AppleCare+ and your product's battery holds less than 80 percent of its original capacity." iOS users can check battery's current capacity via Settings > Battery > Battery Health.
Apple announced in January on its battery replacement support page: "The current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end of February 2023. Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14."
In Europe, Apple is now charging €99 for a battery replacement on the iPhone X, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13. It is charging €119 for the iPhone 14. In the UK, it's charging £105 for the iPhone 14, £89 for iPhone 13 to iPhone X, and £69 for the iPhone SE, iPhone 8.
The cost of replacing an iPad battery has increased by $20 for certain models. The price rise applies to the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation and prior), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation and prior), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad mini (6th generation and prior), and iPad Air (5th generation and prior).
Apple has also raised the price of battery replacements for MacBook Air models by $30, while the price for all MacBook and MacBook Pro models has increased by $50. Previously, battery replacement for all MacBook Airs up to the latest 2022 M2 model was $129. The cost of battery replacement for the MacBook Pro M2 2022 model is $199.