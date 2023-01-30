The simple way to add more complications to your Apple Watch

Matthew Miller/ZDNET

I love my Apple Watch Ultra, and I love being able to have lots of complications on display at any one time.

Complications for weather conditions, the position of the sun and moon, the phrases of the moon, not to mention a whole bunch of fitness-related complications.

But there's never enough room for all the complications that I need.

So, in order to satisfy my thirst for complications, I figured out a workaround.

Also: This is the ultimate use of your Apple Watch Ultra's Action button

First of all, what is a complication?

A complication is an element on the watch face that displays information or allows you quick access to an app by tapping on it.

Complications can be part of Apple's own apps or third-party apps.

Lots of Apple Watch complications. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

OK, so every Apple Watch face gives you a certain number of slots for complications that you can choose by tapping on the slot (you edit the watch face by pressing on it, tapping Edit, and then swiping through the options).

Editing complications on the Apple Watch. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

But if every Apple Watch face has a certain number of spaces for complications, how do you add more?

Simple, you duplicate the watch face.

Duplicating your watch face allows you to double the number of complications available to you, and you can duplicate the watch face as many times as you want.

Also: 9 ways an Apple Watch can make your life easier

By duplicating the Apple Watch face, you also don't have to redo all the changes and customizations that you've done on it, making the process straightforward.

But, how do you duplicate your Apple Watch face? Truth is, Apple hasn't made it easy, but it's possible.

Here's how.

How to duplicate your Apple Watch face

1. Find the face you want to duplicate Fire up your Watch app on your iPhone, and at the top you'll see a My Faces section.

Pick the face you want to duplicate. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

2. Share the face -- with yourself Press and hold on the face you want to duplicate, and you'll see a pop-up that allows you to Share Watch Face.

Sharing your Apple Watch face. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Tap on Share Watch Face and then Save To Files.

Sharing the watch face with yourself! Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Then tap Save.

Saving the watch face into Files. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

We're halfway done!

3. Importing the face Open the Files app and find the face you just saved.

Find the watch face. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Tap on it and you'll be given an option to add it to your faces collection. Tap on Add to My Faces to do this.

Add the face to your collection of Apple Watch faces. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

4. Edit the complications on your new, duplicate face This will make a duplicate of the face on your Apple Watch, but you can now customize this with the complications you want. To access different complications, you can swipe between the faces on your Apple Watch. I have different faces for photography, fitness, weather, and other interests, and I can quickly and easily swipe between them as my mood or activities change.