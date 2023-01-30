/>
X
Innovation
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Wearables Smart Watches

The simple way to add more complications to your Apple Watch

I love my Apple Watch complications, and even the Apple Watch Ultra doesn't let me have enough. So, here's what I do.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Kelsey Adams
aw-ultra-1
Matthew Miller/ZDNET

I love my Apple Watch Ultra, and I love being able to have lots of complications on display at any one time.

Complications for weather conditions, the position of the sun and moon, the phrases of the moon, not to mention a whole bunch of fitness-related complications.

ZDNET Recommends

But there's never enough room for all the complications that I need. 

So, in order to satisfy my thirst for complications, I figured out a workaround.

Also: This is the ultimate use of your Apple Watch Ultra's Action button

First of all, what is a complication? 

A complication is an element on the watch face that displays information or allows you quick access to an app by tapping on it. 

Complications can be part of Apple's own apps or third-party apps.

Lots of Apple Watch complications

Lots of Apple Watch complications.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

OK, so every Apple Watch face gives you a certain number of slots for complications that you can choose by tapping on the slot (you edit the watch face by pressing on it, tapping Edit, and then swiping through the options).

Editing complications on the Apple Watch

Editing complications on the Apple Watch.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

But if every Apple Watch face has a certain number of spaces for complications, how do you add more?

Simple, you duplicate the watch face.

Duplicating your watch face allows you to double the number of complications available to you, and you can duplicate the watch face as many times as you want.

Also: 9 ways an Apple Watch can make your life easier

By duplicating the Apple Watch face, you also don't have to redo all the changes and customizations that you've done on it, making the process straightforward.

But, how do you duplicate your Apple Watch face? Truth is, Apple hasn't made it easy, but it's possible.

Here's how.

How to duplicate your Apple Watch face

1. Find the face you want to duplicate

Fire up your Watch app on your iPhone, and at the top you'll see a My Faces section.

Apple Watch menu showing two watch face options

Pick the face you want to duplicate.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

2. Share the face -- with yourself

Press and hold on the face you want to duplicate, and you'll see a pop-up that allows you to Share Watch Face.

Sharing your Apple Watch face

Sharing your Apple Watch face.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Tap on Share Watch Face and then Save To Files

Finger pointing to Save to Files

Sharing the watch face with yourself!

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Then tap Save.

Saving the watch face into Files

Saving the watch face into Files.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

We're halfway done!

3. Importing the face

Open the Files app and find the face you just saved.

Finger selecting the watch face

Find the watch face.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Tap on it and you'll be given an option to add it to your faces collection. Tap on Add to My Faces to do this.

finger selecting Add to My Faces

Add the face to your collection of Apple Watch faces.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

4. Edit the complications on your new, duplicate face

This will make a duplicate of the face on your Apple Watch, but you can now customize this with the complications you want.

To access different complications, you can swipe between the faces on your Apple Watch.

I have different faces for photography, fitness, weather, and other interests, and I can quickly and easily swipe between them as my mood or activities change.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

chat bot

What is ChatGPT and why does it matter? Here's everything you need to know

Person checking out bananas

Hate self-checkout? Get ready for a change you never expected

Samsung Unpacked Reserved Now Display Image

Samsung's Galaxy S23 release date and what to know