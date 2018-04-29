The T-Mobile and Sprint merger: The numbers and assumptions you need to know

T-Mobile and Sprint are merging in a $26.5 billion deal that is wrapped around the 5G dream, U.S. technology leadership, disrupting multiple industries and creating jobs.

The combined company will keep the T-Mobile name and John Legere will be CEO. Think Uncarrier innovation and price reduction at scale.

Let's give T-Mobile some credit. The company could sure spin a good narrative with its press release. But before you get sucked up into the T-Mobile-Sprint dream, it's worth pondering the numbers. T-Mobile and Sprint to merge, finally, strutting 5G clout

Here's a look at T-Mobile and Sprint by the numbers:

3 to 4 years

T-Mobile will create more $6 billion in synergies, but this integration will take 3 to 4 years. In fact, most of the assumptions behind the new T-Mobile play out over that time frame.

Simply put, the network, sales, service and marketing and all IT and back office functions will be merged at the minimum of 3 to 4 years.

$1 billion

That's the sum of run rate savings from merging the back office, IT and billing.

$40 billion

Rough estimate the new T-Mobile will invest over three years on integrating networks and building out 5G. Digital Darwinism: Businesses won't fully exploit 5G until it works in the wild

$75 billion to $76 billion

Pro forma revenue for 2018 with annual growth rates getting the company to $81 billion to $86 billion in 3 to 4 years.

$63 billion to $65 billion

Net debt for the combined company, or 2.9 times EBITDA. Total debt will be $75 billion to $77 billion.

$50 billion to $52 billion

Net debt in 3 years to 4 years.

$6 billion to $10 billion

The new T-Mobile ultimately expects to get to net debt of $6 billion to $10 billion in the "longer term."

3 years or less

The time it will take to migrate Sprint customers to the T-Mobile network without degradation.