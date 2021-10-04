The very best charger for your new iPhone 13

Now that Apple doesn't ship a charger with the iPhone -- a move Apple claims helps the planet, but I'm sure also helps Apple's bottom line -- it's up to you to grab a charger to do the job.

And I've found the perfect charger.

The tiny Anker Nano Pro.

Note that the version I'm testing is the UK version, featuring the very beefy UK plug prongs.

The Nano Pro ticks all the boxes in what I want from an iPhone charger:

It pushes a full 20W of power through the USB-C port, enough to take an iPhone 13 from 0-50 percent in 25 minutes.

It's small, an incredible 45 percent smaller than Apple's 20W USB-C charger, which means that it's pocketable.

It features built-in safety protections in the form of a dynamic temperature sensor to monitor for overheating and a power tuner chip that adjusts power output on the go to safeguard devices.

There's a choice for four unique finishes.

Very low standby current, so it's consuming very little power when not in use.

It comes with Anker's no-quibble 18-month warranty in case things go wrong.

It comes at a reasonable price: $19.99.

Specs

Input: 100-240V~0.6A 50-60Hz

Output: 5V/3A/15W and 9V/2.22A/2W

Average active efficiency: 85.81%

Efficiency at low load (10%): 75.94%

No-load power consumption: 0.011W

Dimensions: 29.5 × 29.5 × 30 mm / 1.16 × 1.16 × 1.18 in

I've been testing the charger for a couple of weeks now and I'm impressed. It's tiny, and yet it performs exceptionally well. It does get warm in use but regulates itself to prevent unsafe overheating (I tested this by running it when covered by a blanket -- which is not recommended!).