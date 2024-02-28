This 10-in-1 docking station is a multitasker's dream, and it's 35% off right now

This 10-in-1 hub has quickly become a must-have device for me. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

ZDNET's key takeaways

The Baseus 10-in-1 Docking Station

It offers an easy-to-use port and display expansion options, without taking up too much room.

It can get a bit warm under heavy load, and screencast isn't supported on Android.

In the ever-evolving world of technology, there's a universal constant that many people have experienced -- the need for more ports and multi-display viewing options.

Back in the early days of computing, adding ports and display options often required bulky docking stations that were laptop-specific, or video cards that were capable of supporting multiple displays. That approach, however, didn't always help users with port expansion. And with Apple producing laptops with limited port options, USB hubs have now almost become a necessity.

Also: How to set up a VPN on your router

That gap is where devices like the Baseus 10-in-1 Docking Station come into play. Instead of having to work with a bulky, space-gobbling docking station, you can opt for a device that is roughly 5.5 x 2 inches and that includes more options than most full-sized docking stations.

View at Amazon

The specs

2 HDMI ports

1 USB-C data port

1 PD 100W USB-C port

1 Ethernet port

1 SD/TF card slow

2 USB 3.2 ports

Dual display 4K support at 120Hz

Triple display 4K support at 60Hz

Support for both MacOS and Windows

Data transfer rates up to 10Gbps using the USB 3.2 ports

One-click screen lock

My experience

I was initially doubtful of the usefulness of this device. However, it didn't take long to prove how inaccurate that assumption was -- and now I'm a big believer in the powers of this hub.

The thing that really impressed me was the ease at which you can cast your screen to a second monitor. Just plug the secondary display into the HDMI port on the hub and then tap the button once for Windows, or twice for MacOS, and the screen is cast. If you then plug in a USB-C cable to the input port on the hub, you'll have a full-on docking station that includes a few extra ports at your disposal. And if you need to read either an SD or micro SD card, it has slots for both.

I tested this hub with my MacBook Pro and it worked flawlessly. I'm using a 2019 M1 laptop, which only has two USB-C ports. Thanks to this user-friendly hub, I don't have to worry about my MacBook's limited number of ports. And if I need to attach a second screen, I'm good to go. Of course, I could simply plug the monitor into the laptop, but I would need an HDMI to USB-C adapter and I wouldn't get the expanded port options.

Also: What is an AI PC? (And should you buy one?)

The best thing about the Baseus 10-in-1 Hub -- beyond its ability to expand a limited laptop's connection options -- is that it's so small. I can take the hub with me when I travel and use it as a simple port expander. And because the case is made of metal, it dissipates heat well. Yes, the hub can get a bit warm during extended or heavy operation, but not so hot as to make it problematic.

I have two other USB hubs, but they are both limited to only USB 3.2 connections. Although I do fill those hubs with connections, the limit on USB types is often problematic. Having Baseus 10-in-1 around means I don't have to worry about ever having the right port on a device.

I was also able to use the hub with my Pixel 8 Pro, so the phone could read from both the SD and micro SD card slots. That feature is another big bonus.

ZDNET's buying advice

If you long for expanded port options on your laptop, or need to add an extra display, this Baseus option is a great option (especially while it's on sale), so long as you don't need more than two USB-B or two USB-C ports.

Although I wasn't able to test this hub on either a Windows or iOS device, I can verify the device works great with both MacOS and Android.