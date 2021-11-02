Why you can trust ZDNet
Own an iPhone, Android, laptop or desktop system? You need this $29 security key

The perfect way to secure your online accounts against unauthorized access, no matter what device you are using.

Need a security key to protect your online accounts? Need a security key that will work on iphone, Android, or pretty much any modern laptop or desktop system running Windows, macOS, or Google Chrome?

Don't want to spend any more than $30?

You need the Yubikey Security Key C NFC.

And there's a lot to like about the Yubikey Security Key C NFC.

Yubikey Security Key C NFC highlights

Yubikey Security Key C NFC
  • Works out of the box
  • Supports both FIDO U2F and FIDO2/WebAuthn authentication protocols
  • Compatible with hundreds of popular websites and applications, including Gmail, YouTube, Dropbox, Twitter, Coinbase, Microsoft accounts (such as Office 365, Xbox live, etc.), and much more, as well as a huge range of password managers
  • Built-in NFC support
  • Tamper resistant, water resistant, and crush resistant
  • Small and highly portable
$29 at Amazon
Yubikey Security Key C NFC SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 8

Still using hardware with USB-A ports?

Yubico FIDO Security Key NFC

Don't feel left out! Yubico has a USB-A form-factor key that you can buy for $25. All the other benefits of the Security Key C NFC (including NFC!), just a different connector.

$25 at Amazon
