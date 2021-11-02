Own an iPhone, Android, laptop or desktop system? You need this $29 security key

Need a security key to protect your online accounts? Need a security key that will work on iphone, Android, or pretty much any modern laptop or desktop system running Windows, macOS, or Google Chrome?

Don't want to spend any more than $30?

You need the Yubikey Security Key C NFC.

And there's a lot to like about the Yubikey Security Key C NFC.

Yubikey Security Key C NFC highlights Works out of the box

Supports both FIDO U2F and FIDO2/WebAuthn authentication protocols

Compatible with hundreds of popular websites and applications, including Gmail, YouTube, Dropbox, Twitter, Coinbase, Microsoft accounts (such as Office 365, Xbox live, etc.), and much more, as well as a huge range of password managers

Built-in NFC support

Tamper resistant, water resistant, and crush resistant

Small and highly portable