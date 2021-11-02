Own an iPhone, Android, laptop or desktop system? You need this $29 security key

Need a security key to protect your online accounts? Need a security key that will work on iphone, Android, or pretty much any modern laptop or desktop system running Windows, macOS, or Google Chrome?
Don't want to spend any more than $30?
You need the Yubikey Security Key C NFC.
And there's a lot to like about the Yubikey Security Key C NFC.
Yubikey Security Key C NFC highlights
- Works out of the box
- Supports both FIDO U2F and FIDO2/WebAuthn authentication protocols
- Compatible with hundreds of popular websites and applications, including Gmail, YouTube, Dropbox, Twitter, Coinbase, Microsoft accounts (such as Office 365, Xbox live, etc.), and much more, as well as a huge range of password managers
- Built-in NFC support
- Tamper resistant, water resistant, and crush resistant
- Small and highly portable
Still using hardware with USB-A ports?
Don't feel left out! Yubico has a USB-A form-factor key that you can buy for $25. All the other benefits of the Security Key C NFC (including NFC!), just a different connector.
