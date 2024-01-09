'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This device gives you a fully-charged phone battery in just 7 seconds
Run out of battery often? Are portable and MagSafe chargers not doing the trick? This new device claims to give your smartphone a new, fully-charged battery in just seven seconds.
Swapery is an auto-swappable battery system for mobile devices that aims to keep your phone fully juiced 24/7. The portable device charging solution consists of two components: A swapping station and a battery attachment that sticks to the back of your smartphone or case through a paper-thin clip. The battery attachment itself is what contains a pre-charged battery that gets swapped with a fully charged battery any time you place your phone on the station.
When your phone runs out of juice, place it in the Swapery station, wait seven seconds, then remove it to get a new battery that will last you approximately 8-10 hours, the company says. Each Swapery station can hold up to four batteries that continuously charge internally.
The battery pack attachment also has a Type-C port at the top of the device if you want to plug in a pair of headphones or charge your phone with a cable.
While the battery pack is portable and lightweight, it is unclear how portable the station itself is. Though it isn't a conventional charger, it could give you a charged battery without needing any other cables, adapters, or plug-ins.
The Swapery is expected to be available in Q2 2024. However, you can pre-order the device now.