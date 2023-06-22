This iOS 17 feature will make Siri messaging to third-party apps a whole lot easier

Thomas Trutschel/Contributor/Getty Images

At WWDC a couple of weeks ago, Apple unveiled some major iOS 17 features that will elevate your iPhone, including a live voicemail transcription feature, a new Journal app, NFC contact sharing, and more.

Despite the plethora of iOS 17 announcements made at WWDC, Apple isn't done. A new unannounced feature will make sending messages through Siri a lot easier if you use third-party messaging apps.

As 9to5Mac reports, on Wednesday Apple released an iOS 17 beta 2 to developers. This release introduced a Siri upgrade that will allow users to select what app they want to send a message from after asking Siri to send a message.

Before this update, if you asked Siri to send a message, Siri would automatically send it through Apple's Messages app.

With iOS 17, after you ask Siri to send a message, the screen will give you the option to select what app you want to send the message from, including Telegram, WhatsApp, and more. You can also make quick edits to the text and contact information on the same screen.

Although the feature may seem small, it expands the voice assistant's capabilities from Apple-centric apps to third-party apps.

This feature is especially important because many users prefer to use third-party apps for their messaging needs over the Apple Messages app.

For example, WhatsApp has 2.24 billion active users globally with 100 billion messages exchanged on the app every day, according to reports.