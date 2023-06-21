Apple just released iOS 16.5.1 with security fixes

Jason Cipriani/ZDNET

Apple on Wednesday released a series of software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. The updates in the form of iOS 16.5.1, iPadOS 16.5.1, MacOS 13.4.1, and WatchOS 9.5.2 are more than your typical bug fixes and feature updates.

According to Apple's security update website, today's updates all fix known security vulnerabilities that were actively being exploited in the wild.

More specifically, there are two security issues addressed for the iPhone. iPad, and Mac, where bad actors could execute code at the kernel level, and "processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution."

The first issue was also present in earlier versions of Apple's software, so the company also released an update for devices on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. The same goes for older Mac operating systems, with Apple also releasing updates for MacOS Monterey and MacOS Big Sur.

The Apple Watch had a single security issue addressed by the latest update, with Apple also releasing WatchOS 8.8.1 for older watches.

The point of all this? If you have an Apple device, you should update it right away to make sure you have the latest security updates installed.

There was one note in the change log that didn't pertain to security on the iPhone - Apple states the update fixes an issue for users who tried to charge using the Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter.

You can update all of your devices by opening the Settings app and then selecting General > Software update.