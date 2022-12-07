This iPad Pro USB-C hub is there when you need it

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
I think my M2-powered iPad Pro is amazing. It's got the power to handle all the tasks I throw at it, and that 12.9-inch display is amazing in every way a display can be. But it has a weakness.
That one USB-C port.
It's a bit restrictive. Having the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro makes things a bit better because that gives me an additional USB-C port (there's a USB-C port on the keyboard that can be used for charging, and because the keyboard uses the Smart Connector on the iPad Pro, it keeps the other USB-C port free).
But that USB-C port is still restrictive.
I can't attach any USB-A devices to the iPad, and it doesn't have HDMI, or a 3.5mm audio jack, or a way to hook up a microSD card reader.
This is when I need a dock.
I have a number of docks, but how often do I have that dock when I'm out in the field?
Not as often as I'd like to have it, that's how often.
The problem is that most hubs are dongles on the end of a cable, and keeping one of those things attached to an iPad Pro is not all that practical. I've managed it by using self-adhesive Velcro tape (a strip on both the hub and the iPad). I do the same with my MacBook Pro, and while it's OK to keep things organized, it's not good for long-term usage.
What I wanted was a hub that attaches to the iPad Pro.
The Baseus 6-in-1 USB-C hub does just that.
OK, first things first: The Baseus 6-in-1 USB-C hub slips onto my iPad Pro, when kitted out with its Magic Keyboard, perfectly.
Yes, perfectly. It doesn't even obstruct my Spigen Apple Pencil holder, which is an added bonus.
Using the silicone shims provided, I can make the hub compatible with the iPad Pro alone, with a MacBook Pro, and with other devices.
For me this design works well. I had worried that the hub would slip off or dangle or not fit properly. That would have been a total deal-breaker. I'm happy to say that Baseus has put thought into this and made the hub work really well.
OK, beyond that, this six-port hub is pretty much everything I need when I'm away from my desk.
The six ports offer everything I need without making the hub bulky or cumbersome. I really like the built-in microSD card reader, because this is a perfect solution for pulling photos and video off a drone onto the iPad Pro without needing a separate reader.
Baseus has paid attention to detail. Two more nice touches are the on/off switch on the USB-C connector and the deep connector that allows the hub to be used if there's a case on the iPad Pro.
I've been testing the Baseus 6-in-1 USB-C hub, both at home and out and about, and it's a win for me. It doesn't really add any weight or bulk to the iPad Pro, offers everything I need, and has so far stayed attached to my iPad Pro. And for $49.99, to me it's well worth it.