This is my must-have phone accessory for power outages and traveling

Recently, a dear friend of mine traveled overseas for the first time. He went alone and had a remarkable experience. However, the one issue he faced was his phone battery regularly ran down to levels that made him a bit uncomfortable. After all, being in an unfamiliar locale and having your only means of navigating the area can be a bit daunting.

Fortunately, he took a couple of charging banks with him.

This served as a good reminder for my upcoming vacation and the need to pack a battery bank so neither my wife nor I run into a similar situation. Although I'm confident my Pixel 7 Pro will last throughout the day, I also know how video and Google Maps can seriously drain a phone battery.

Fortunately, I've had a particularly reliable battery bank for some time. That device is the Elecjet PowerPie P10 and has saved my phone from running out of juice on a number of occasions. Most recently, during an extended power outage. That power bank gave me a few extra days of security, so I knew I would have enough juice to make it until power was restored.

The specs

Let's take a look at the specs for the Elecjet PowerPie P10 power bank.

Can charge most phones and some tablets.

Can charge your device from 0%–60% in just 30 minutes.

Passed the Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ certification standards

10,000mAh battery

USB-C & USB-A ports

Super-fast charging up to 25W

Adaptive-Fast charging up to 15W

LED indicator light to monitor the battery level

Dimensions - 5 ¾" x 2 ¾" x 6/16"

Weight - 12.3 oz.

Cost - $49

Although the Elecjet PowerPie P10 power bank indicates that it's specific for Samsung and Apple devices, I've charged plenty of other phones and tablets with it (including my Pixel 7 Pro and even my Nintendo Switch).

One thing to consider is this: with more and more weather-driven power outages, it's become imperative that we have the ability to keep our phones charged. Should an emergency strike, you wouldn't want to be without your phone.

On top of that, with travel booming, you certainly don't want to wind up like my friend and see your phone down to 15% charge and you're miles away from your Airbnb and can't remember how to get back.

One of the more impressive features of this power bank is that it doesn't slowly lose its charge over time. Case in point: I pulled the bank out today (to write about it) and found that it was still fully charged (after not having been touched for months). I could have easily pulled that out of my cabinet of curiosities, slipped it into my carry-on, and gone about my day, without having to top it off before I left.

I'll soon be going on my first vacation in five years and you can bet I'll be packing my power bank with me. Maybe I'll use it to keep my Switch charged on the five-hour flight or maybe I won't need it. However, the security of knowing I have the ability to recharge any device I'm carrying with me will bring me much-needed peace.

I highly recommend the Elecjet PowerPie P10. And at around $50, the peace of mind it brings is well worth the price. Just remember, however, to keep your power bank charged before you go on vacation or in case your home or business loses power. That level of preparedness can certainly save you the trouble of having to track down an outlet and hang out until your phone has enough charge to get you back where you need to be.