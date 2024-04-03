'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This MagSafe power bank is one of my travel must-haves, and it's 15% off
ZDNET's key takeaways
- Baseus' 20W 6000mAH MagSafe power bank is on sale for $25 on Amazon right now.
- It's extremely well-made and the magnets form a solid connection to your phone for wireless charging on the go.
- It can fully charge a standard or Pro iPhone, and charge a Pro Max to around 80%.
For well over a year now I've been using the Baseus 20W 6000mAh magnetic power bank, first putting it through extensive testing before deciding that this was the perfect MagSafe power bank for both me and the masses, and adding it to my tech travel kit, where it has accompanied me on both on- and off-grid adventures.
Apple's MagSafe technology paved the way for iPhone owners to be able to charge up without a tangle of cables. Using the astounding power of magnets, MagSafe removes the guesswork out of aligning the charger with the charging coils, making it much more expedient and foolproof.
Going back to wireless charging that doesn't use magnets to align the charger with the device being charged feels like a step backward.
And that's how you know a technology is truly useful. Combine MagSafe with a power bank, and this gives you the ability to use wireless charging when on the move.View at Amazon
Baseus 20W 6000mAh magnetic power bank tech specs:
- Capacity: 6000mAh/3.85v (23.1Wh)
- Rated capacity: 3500mAh (5V, 2.4A)
- Energy conversion: ³75%
- USB-C input: 5V, 2.4A; 9V, 2A; 12V, 1.5A
- USB-C output: 5V, 2.4A; 9V, 2A; 12V, 1.5A
- Wireless charging output: Max 15W (7.5W for iPhone)
- Wireless transmission frequency: 115 – 205kHz
- Size: 97.4 x 63.8 x 14.7 mm
- Weight: 140g
The magnetic power bank feels nice and sturdy and extremely well made. The magnets are strong, and make a very good connection with the iPhone even when using a case. It snaps into place satisfyingly and starts charging quickly -- as long as you remember to press that button to wake up the power bank.
The contact surface between the charger and the iPhone is made of soft silicone so as not to scratch your expensive iPhone.
Wireless charging the iPhone is limited to 7.5W. If you want faster charging, you can use the USB-C port and connect a USB-C-to-Lightning cable to do the job (just remember that you'll need to have a cable handy).
Let's get to the meat of this review -- the capacity. This power bank is enough to fully charge a standard or Pro iPhone, and offers about 80 percent charge for the bigger iPhone Pro Max models.
You can charge this power bank in just under two hours using a decent USB-C charger (18W or higher), and it's also possible to use the power bank to wirelessly charge an iPhone while the power bank is itself charging thanks to its pass-through charging feature.
Included with the magnetic power bank is a USB-C-to-USB-C cable for charging the unit. Looking for the perfect AC wall charger for this power bank? Baseus has an awesome 30W GaN wall charger for under $20!
ZDNET's buying advice
The Baseus 20W 6000mAh magnetic power bank is one of the best MagSafe chargers you can get for iPhone users who want a tiny power bank without worrying about cables. It's available in five colors: Pearl White, Deep Black, Coral Pink, Misty Blue, and Nebula Purple.