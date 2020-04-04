This Raspberry Pi alternative has an 8th-gen Intel Core processor and 16GB of RAM, but will cost you almost $800!

Raspberry Pi boards are great for small projects, and sometimes even larger projects, but some applications need a lot more performance. This is where higher-end boards such as the AAEON PICO-WHU4 come into their own.

But power and performance doesn't come cheap.

While a Raspberry Pi 4 comes with a quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC processor running at 1.5GHz and between 1GB and 4GB of RAM, the PICO-WHU4 is more like a high-end PC.

The tech specs are particularly impressive.

PICO-WHU4 tech specs:

8th Intel Core i5 Processor SoC

Single non-ECC DDR4 SODIMM slot supporting up to 16GB of RAM

PICO-ITX form factor



Dual HDMI 1.4b ports

GbE x 2

SATA 6.0 Gb/s x 1

GPIO x 4

USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 2 (Rear), USB 2.0 x 2 Pin header, RS-232/422/485 x 2

Full size mSATA/mPCIe x 1 (Select by BIOS), M.2 2230 (E key) x 1

12V Only (Terminal block)

The price for this is $783.

Quite an impressive board. But at an equally impressive price.