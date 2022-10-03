This refurbished 128GB Wi-Fi-only iPad Mini 4 is just $235

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Tired of dragging your laptop around? You might not be aware that you can accomplish a lot with a tiny tablet barely bigger than your phone. However, this refurbished Space Gray Apple iPad Mini 4 with accessories bundle may surprise you.
Although it will arrive with iOS9 pre-installed, you can update it to the most current iOS 15. Together with the 1.5GHz Apple A8 processor, you will be able to breeze through many of your daily activities. Seamlessly stream your favorite entertainment and perform even more power-intensive tasks, this tablet won't let you down.
There is 128 GB of integrated storage, so you'll have lots of room to save photos and videos, and download all of your favorite apps or games. It won't be a problem staying connected from practically anywhere with Apple's standard 802.11a/b/g/n AirPort. And Bluetooth 4.2. allows you to wirelessly transfer data easily to and from compatible devices.
The 8MP iSight camera allows you to not only take photos but also record HD video. Even the front camera is a high-def 1.2MP. It combines perfectly with the 7.9-inch screen that has a 2048 x 1536 resolution. So you can FaceTime or jump into Zoom meetings with perfect clarity, as well as your videos, browser, and more.
Since the display is a multitouch screen, you can navigate around everything with the simple touch of a finger. This is also the last iPad mini model to sport a headphone jack. Plus, the 10-hour battery will allow you to work and play all day long before needing a charge. And all of this is packed into a thin tablet that ways a mere 0.65 pounds, so you can take it anywhere.
It's no wonder TechRadar said the iPad Mini 4's "...power and performance are really strong…" This 2019 iPad Mini 4 has a B refurbished rating, so there will only be at most light scuffing on the case/bevel or light dents/scratches on its body. Best of all it comes with tempered glass, a snap-on case, and Lightning cable.
You can get this 2019 refurbished Wi-Fi-only Space Gray Apple iPad Mini 4 with 128GB storage and an accessories bundle featured in our collection of refurbished products on sale from 9/17 to 9/30. So you can get it today for just $234.99, a 60% discount off the original $599 sticker price, no coupon necessary.