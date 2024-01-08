'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This robot window cleaner from Ecovacs is what CES is all about
Ecovacs may be known for its robot vacuums, but it's showcasing three standout different products at CES 2024, happening now in Las Vegas: the Winbot W2 Omni robot window cleaner, a wireless handheld stick vacuum attachment for the Deebot X2 Omni, and a robot lawn mower.
"Our dedication to reshaping the smart home cleaning experience extends far beyond technological innovation," said David Qian, vice chairman of Ecovacs Group and CEO of Ecovacs Robotics. "Whether it's our floor and window cleaners, air purifiers, or lawn mowers, our evolving range of robotic solutions consistently strives to unburden homeowners, granting them precious time back for family, hobbies, and the myriad pleasures life has to offer."
Here's what to know about the new Ecovacs products described above:
Winbot W2 robot window cleaner
Believe it or not, this is Ecovacs' second robotic window cleaner model, as the first, Winbot X, was launched in 2018. Since then, Ecovacs has taken feedback from customers to heart and created an all-in-one robot window cleaner, complete with a portable station.
The Winbot W2 robotic window cleaner attaches to windows like a robot vacuum, defying gravity, but it has built-in drop protection. It features three nozzles for a wide-angle spray that covers the cleaning area as it goes along, without allowing any drippage. The edge-to-edge cleaning technology makes it easy for the robot to adapt to different window types and sizes.
The portable station has a suitcase design and packs a battery for indoor and outdoor use, automatic wire winding, and a composite rope for no tangled cables.
Ecovacs hasn't announced a set release date for the Winbot W2.
Deebot X2 Combo stick vacuum attachment
I'm a fan of the Deebot X2 Omni, Ecovacs' high-end robot vacuum and mop with an all-in-one charging station, so the Deebot X2 Combo caught my eye. It's a handheld stick vacuum that attaches to the X2 Omni station to deliver a complete cleaning experience in one place.
The handheld stick vacuum is a Matter-certified wireless stick vacuum with 8000Pa of suction and different attachments to clean floors or upholstery. Built for quick cleanup tasks, the stick vacuum is then housed in the Omni station attachment to recharge.
We'll update this story once pricing and availability for the X2 Combo is announced.
Goat GX-600 robot lawn mower
If there's one product you can expect to see at CES, it's a robot lawn mower. But the aptly named Goat GX-600 from Ecovacs requires no physical boundary setup on your end, making it a unique offering in the market.
Ecovacs explains the Goat GX-600 robotic lawn mower leverages the Deebot's obstacle avoidance and navigation systems to intelligently map your lawn and work on demand.
While Ecovacs explains that the Goat uses AI to navigate lawns and distinguish grassy areas from sidewalks, driveways, pavers, etc, it's unclear how you'd delineate a boundary along a property line, like you would need when distinguishing your own yard from your neighbors'. We'll expect to learn more about the Goat GX-600's mapping mechanisms closer to launch in the second quarter of 2024.