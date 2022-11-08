'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
While you can invest hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars on home gym equipment, yoga is a great way to maintain your strength training and enjoy a healthy lifestyle without breaking too much of a sweat. There hasn't really been a way to combine smart technology with your yoga routine -- until now. The YogiFi smart yoga mat combines the latest smart technology into your yoga routine, and you can get it plus a three-month membership for only $340.
This smart yoga mat uses a built-in sensor layer to track your yoga postures while you're working on your routine. When you're off on your downward dog, the mat will let you know to correct your posture. Don't need that handy Vision feature? You can also turn it off.
It comes with a foldable cell phone/tablet holder so you can take advantage of the three months of free membership to the Yogifi app. The app functions to bring yoga sessions straight to your tablet, so you can pop one on and get your workout in. The mat in conjunction with the app tracks real-time vitals, including strength, endurance, balance, and flexibility. It can also keep track of the calories burned.
Something to keep in mind is that the mat itself has a runtime of two hours and charges in four. You don't need to have the yoga mat on to take advantage of your yoga session, but you'll need to have it charged to take advantage of the smart features.
At $118 off, this smart yoga mat is a great deal that you can pick up at Wellbots for only $340. Add it to your cart today to enhance your yoga practice. If you're not feeling yoga and just want a mobile workout experience, we recommend taking a look at our picks for workout apps.