This tiny speaker provides a unique audio experience for only $27

StackCommerce

There's no question that audio technology has improved enough to give us headphones and earbuds with excellent sound quality. But no one wants to have something on or in their ears all of the time. The problem is a laptop and phone speakers haven't improved nearly as much, and even smaller external speakers are still too big to cart around with you everywhere. Fortunately, the HumBird Bone-Conducting Speaker offers spectacular sound you can take everywhere.

The HumBird Speaker comes in the tiniest form, only an inch high and barely 1.5 inches in diameter. Yet it provides real wireless stereo sound at 4 to 5 times the volume of cell phone speakers, hitting up to 115dB. In fact, you could even achieve surround sound by connecting two HumBird Speakers.

You'll get three hours of continuous play on a full charge, which takes only 30 minutes. And you can charge it to 80% in just 15 minutes. So you don't have to worry about running out of juice, whether listening to your favorite music and audiobooks or taking online video courses.

Funded successfully on Kickstarter, this speaker's most remarkable feature is that you can personalize the sound by placing it on different types of surfaces. Using bone conduction, the HumBird speaker transforms your audio into a mechanic vibration of various frequencies. That means you get a unique sound depending on where you set the speaker.

Buyers are thrilled with their HumBird Speakers. James M. rated it 5 stars like many other verified purchasers, saying, "Amazing technology... I bought two of them, sounds good as surround sound and fun moving around to find different sounds from different surfaces!"

If you enjoy having great sound on-demand, you'll love having it in such a tiny format that you can take it everywhere. Get the HumBird Bone-Conducting Speaker today while it's only $26.95, a 39% discount off the regular $44 MSRP. In addition to this silver version, these HumBird Speakers are also available in red or black. Or you can also save 39% on 2-packs of the silver, red and black speakers, paying only $44.95 instead of the usual $74 price.