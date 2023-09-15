'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This Ugreen GaN charging station with MagSafe is perfect for your new iPhone 15
Need a stylish and powerful desktop charging station for all your gadgets? Check out Ugreen's new Nexode 100W GaN Charger. Sleek and stylish, this charging station will fit in at home, in the office, or in your home office.
But don't let its size fool you, as this device features a pair of USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and a MagSafe-compatible 15W charging pad.
Ugreen Nexode 100W GaN Charger
With two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and a MagSafe wireless charging pad that supports iPhone 12 through 15, this charging station allows you to charge up to four devices at the same time.
Ugreen's Nexode 100W GaN Charger specs
- Total output: 100W
- Max output per port: 100W
- Charging ports: 2 USB-C + 1 USB-A
- Charging pad: MagSafe and Qi compatible
- Dimensions: 92 x 60 x 60 mm
The Nexode 100W charging station features three USB ports -- two USB-C and one USB-A -- that share between them 100W of output power. This means owners can charge a wide range of devices, from the latest MacBook Pro to an Apple Watch, AirPods, an iPad, or anything that has a USB port.
And this device is no slouch, as it's capable of charging the new Apple M2 MacBook Pro from zero to 50% in just 30 minutes.
The magnetic charging plate -- which is good with any iPhone, from the iPhone 12 to the very latest iPhone 15, or an Android device that has wireless charging -- can be angled up to 65°, so users can choose the perfect viewing angle for the smartphone. And thanks to strong magnets, the iPhone can rotate 360° to conveniently access videos and conferences while charging, all without it slipping off.
The Nexode 100W charging station makes use of the latest GaN II technology, which allows it to be small, power efficient, and to run cool, even when running under full load.
The Ugreen Nexode 100W Charger is a premium item -- and as it's priced at $179, it's not for the masses. But if you want one premium and powerful charger to rule them all, then this device should be on your list to check out.