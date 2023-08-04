/>
This year's iPhone Photography Awards prove how capable your older iPhone still is

The winners of Apple's 16th annual photography contest are in, and you won't believe what iPhone models made the cut.
Written by Maria Diaz, Staff Writer on
IPPA

A collection of winners of the iPhone Photography Awards.

iPhone Photography Awards

From Portugal to Tucson, Arizona, photography enthusiasts and iPhone or iPad owners worldwide participated in the latest rendition of the iPhone Photography Awards. The winners were announced this week and will have you reconsidering just how powerful the camera set on Apple's devices can be.

The iPhone Photography Awards have been held annually since the launch of the first iPhone in 2007 and span 14 categories, including abstract, cityscape, portrait, and nature. Participants can submit any photo shot on an iPhone or iPad, as long as it's their own, has not been previously published, and hasn't been edited in a desktop image software. The photos can be edited on the iPhone using any iOS app.

The competition is for the title of the IPPA Photographer of the Year, with one grand prize winner receiving an iPad Air and the following top three winners each receiving an Apple Watch Series 3

Entries are now open for the 2024 selection of the iPhone Photography Awards. Would-be participants can submit their photo and entry fee until March 31, 2024. 

Highlights from the 2023 iPhone Photography Awards

Heroe

"Heroe" by Ivan Silva, in Mexico, won the Grand Prize. This image was shot on an iPhone 12 Pro.

Ivan Silva/iPhone Photography Awards
Oculus

"Oculus" by Akira Kawahata in New York City won second place in the Architecture category. The photo was shot on an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Akira Kawahata/iPhone Photography Awards
Girl

"Girl" by Sofia Ershova, in Orange County, CA, won first place in the Children category. This photo was shot on an iPhone 13 Pro.

Sofia Ershova/iPhone Photography Awards
Wonder Wheel

"Wonder Wheel" by Scott Galloway in Columbus, Ohio, won first place in the Nature category. This photo was shot on an iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Scott Galloway/iPhone Photography Awards
Taming waves

"Taming Waves" by Sasa Borozan in Croatia won second place in the Photographer of the Year category. This photo was shot on an iPhone 13 Pro. 

Sasa Borozan/iPhone Photography Awards
Islas Afortunadas

"Islas Afortunadas" by Alina Rudya in Fuerteventura, Spain, won second place in the Other category. This photo was shot on an iPhone 12.

Alina Rudya/iPhone Photography Awards
Once en rosa

"Once en Rosa" by Skye Snyder in San Diego, CA, won first place in the Animals category. This photo was shot on an iPhone 12 Pro Max. 

Skye Snyder/iPhone Photography Awards
Early morning farm

"Early Morning Farm" by Ton Ensing in The Netherlands won first place in the Landscape category. This photo was shot on an iPhone 12 Pro. 

Ton Elsing/iPhone Photography Awards
Last night before Xmas

"Last night before Xmas" by Long Nguyen in Paris, France, won first place in the Travel category. This photo was shot on an iPhone 12 Pro.

Long Nguyen/iPhone Photography Awards
Bi Mo

"Bi Mo" by Jian Wang in China won second place in the People category. This photo was shot on an iPhone 8 Plus.

Jian Wang/iPhone Photography Awards
Coronavirus Confinement

"Coronavirus Confinement" by Santiago Martinez de Septien in Spain won third place in the Lifestyle category. This photo was shot on an iPhone 11 Pro.

Santiago Martinez de Septien/iPhone Photography Awards
Life in a tube-shaped building

"Life in a tube-shaped building" by Jinsong Hu in China won first place in the Cityscape category. This photo was shot on an iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Jinsong Hu/iPhone Photography Awards
Majestic bald cypress stand

"Majestic Bald Cypress Stand" by Pamela Jones-Morton in Tallahassee, FL, won third place in the Nature category. This photo was shot on an iPhone 11 Pro.

Pamela Jones-Morton/iPhone Photography Awards
