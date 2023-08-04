'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This year's iPhone Photography Awards prove how capable your older iPhone still is
From Portugal to Tucson, Arizona, photography enthusiasts and iPhone or iPad owners worldwide participated in the latest rendition of the iPhone Photography Awards. The winners were announced this week and will have you reconsidering just how powerful the camera set on Apple's devices can be.
The iPhone Photography Awards have been held annually since the launch of the first iPhone in 2007 and span 14 categories, including abstract, cityscape, portrait, and nature. Participants can submit any photo shot on an iPhone or iPad, as long as it's their own, has not been previously published, and hasn't been edited in a desktop image software. The photos can be edited on the iPhone using any iOS app.
The competition is for the title of the IPPA Photographer of the Year, with one grand prize winner receiving an iPad Air and the following top three winners each receiving an Apple Watch Series 3.
Entries are now open for the 2024 selection of the iPhone Photography Awards. Would-be participants can submit their photo and entry fee until March 31, 2024.