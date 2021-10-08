Three accessories to keep your new iPhone 13 looking like new

Got a new iPhone 13? Want to keep it scratch-free for a while?

I don't blame you. And given that you have to go back to Apple to get that display fixed otherwise you lose a lot of features, protecting your iPhone from damage should be a priority.

Here are my top three accessories for keeping it looking like new for longer.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector Your first line of defence! I find that iPhone screens scratch pretty easy. So this time around I've made the decision that I'll be using a screen protector. But I hate applying screen protectors. This is why I've been on the lookout for screen protectors that are easy to apply. And that's what the Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector offers. The screen protector comes in a plastic frame. You clean your screen, peel off the backing on the screen protector, pop the frame over the iPhone, press the film down, remove the frame, and finally remove the top layer. It's quick and easy! And you get two in the pack.

Quad Lock case All-round protection Earlier this year I was looking for a car mount for my iPhone. I was dissatisfied with the ones I had. I kept hearing good things about Quad Lock so decided to give them a go. And I've never looked back. Quad Lock have a range of accessories -- from cases to car mounts to motorcycle mounts. They're all high quality and just blow the competition away. I'd had concerns that the case wouldn't offer the same protection that other cases offer, but after dropping my iPhone many times, it seems that my fears were unfounded. Every Quad Lock accessory I've tested has been of the highest quality. Highly recommended!