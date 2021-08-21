iPhone accessories: Three of the best and most indispensable

There are a lot of accessories for the iPhone out there.

A lot.

And to put it quite bluntly, a lot of them are junk.

But some are just amazing and elevate the iPhone experience in such a way that they become next to essentials.

While I use a lot of iPhone accessories, there are three in particular that have become part of my daily carry.

Quad Lock case and car mount I've had a bit of a love/hate relationship with both iPhone cases and in-car holders. Then I made the switch to a Quad Lock case and car mount, and it left me wondering why I didn't do it years ago. The Quad Lock case of the iPhone looks like any other case, but on the back there's a connector that attaches to a variety of accessories, such as car mounts, motorcycle mounts, a ring you can pop over your finger, and more. I'd seen Quad Lock cases and mounts a few times in the past but dismissed them as a gimmick, but on my two-month trip to Scotland I needed a reliable mount for in-car use (both from a legal and convenience point of view) so gave the Quad Lock a go. Now Quad Lock is my go-to. The case is awesome and durable -- yes, I've dropped my phone plenty of times to test this out -- and the suction mount that I use in the car is rock solid and the best that I've ever tested. Every is well-buit, and stands up to daily use and abuse. View now at Amazon

Zendure A6PD 20100mAh 45W USB-A/USB-C power bank While I'm a huge fan of big, chunky power banks, having something that I can slip into a pocket or bag is sometimes super convenient. My power bank of choice for the past few months has been the Zendure A6PD. Big enough to keep everything charged up, but small enough so I'm not tempted to leave it at home! It'll even charge up my MacBook Pro at a pinch (although it doesn't support fast charging, the trickle charge is better than nothing). A good, reliable, safe all-round power bank. $64 at Amazon