Three iOS tricks you're probably not using

Here are three simple, yet highly useful, iOS tricks that you're probably not making use of.

See also : What would Steve Jobs think of today's Apple?

Turn the keyboard into a trackpad

The first allows you to turn the keyboard into a trackpad to allow you to more easily move the cursor on the screen to navigate around documents.

All you do is press down firmly on the keyboard (requires iPhone 6s/6s Plus or later) and when the keys turn blank you can slide your finger around the keyboard, moving the cursor at the same time.

Take better top-down photos

If you take a lot of top-down photographs - maybe shots of gadgets, or your food - then this tip will help you get better photos.

When you're using the camera for taking top-down photos, you might have noticed two little crosses on the screen - one yellow, another white. To get your camera perfectly perpendicular to the ground, just align it so both crosses overlap and take your shot.

Quickly scroll to the top of the screen

To quickly get back to the top of an app where you've scrolled down, all you need to do is tap on the top of the screen (where the time or battery level is displayed) and you'll effortlessly be taken back to the top.

The only app I've seen where a single tap doesn't work is Safari, and here you have to tap twice (a single tap brings up the address bar).

Want more iOS tips and tricks? Check out the following:

See also: