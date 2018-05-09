Is this the world's best power bank? The Omnicharge Omni 20 USB-C

Storage
Here is the Omni 20 USB-C, the $200 power bank by Omnicharge.
It is supplied in a tough zipped an padded case to offer it additional protection against bumps and knocks.
Tech specs:
The Omni 20 C is compact, measuring in at 5.0-inch x 4.8-inch x 1.1-inch, and weighs in at 1.1 lb. The battery capacity of 20,100 mAh meets FAA regulations for air travel.
Is the Omni 20 USB-C perfect? No. One obvious downside compared to a powerback such as the Anker Astro mini is size. You're not going to be slipping the Omni 20 USB-C into your back pocket when you go out and about. But then remember that the Omnicharge has over six times the capacity of the Astro mini.
The Omni 20 USB-C has a power capacity of 20,100 mAh, and can be fully recharged in as little as three hours using any USB-C charger.
The Omni 20 USB-C can, on a single charge, recharge a MacBook 1.4 times, a MacBook Pro 1.2 times, or a Nintendo Switch four times.
One of the standout features of the Omni 20 USB-C is the USB hub features. This allows you to connect a hard drive or USB Stick to one of the USB ports to allow file transfer while charging up another devices.
The Omnicharge Omni 20 USB-C features an innovative battery limit function that allows you to have control how much you want to discharge/charge the power bank. Omnicharge developed this function to help prolong lifespan of the device by limiting stress placed on the six Panasonic 18650 LiPo cells supplying the power.
The Omnicharge Omni 20 USB-C features a 12 layer electrical protection system to protect against all eventualities, and prevent both the power bank or the devices attached to it from being damaged:
The OLED display shows real-time charge/recharge and system metrics.
General settings walk-through.
Think of this not as a power bank, but a $200 computer-controlled USB charging station.
