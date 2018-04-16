iOS 12: Which iPhones and iPads will it render obsolete?

If you're currently using an older iPhone or iPad, the upcoming iOS 12 might bring with it bad news and a trip to the Apple Store to buy new stuff.
Currently, iOS 11 supports the following devices.
iPhone:
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8/8 Plus
- iPhone 7/7 Plus
- iPhone 6s/6s Plus
- iPhone 6/6 Plus
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 5s
iPad:
- 12.9‑inch iPad Pro 2nd generation
- 12.9‑inch iPad Pro 1st generation
- 10.5‑inch iPad Pro
- 9.7‑inch iPad Pro
- iPad Air 2
- iPad Air
- iPad 6th generation
- iPad 5th generation
- iPad mini 4
- iPad mini 3
- iPad mini 2
iPod touch
- iPod touch 6th generation
I fully expect the oldest iPhone and iPad devices to face the chop come iOS 12, which means compatibility being dropped for the iPhone 5s, iPad Air, and iPad mini 2. All three devices were released in 2013 and all three devices are pretty long in the tooth now.
I expect the 6th generation iPod touch to survive this time around. While pretty old -- first released 2015 -- Apple is still selling this device, so I expect it to have a few years of life in it yet.
Also: iPhone battery life bad after installing iOS11.3? Here's what you can do
What about tvOS 12 and watchOS 5? Looking at the timeline, I expect all 4th generation Apple TV devices and later -- which run tvOS 11 -- will be all be upgradeable to tvOS 12, with no older devices being made obsolete this time around.
On the watchOS front, given how much of a performance hit watchOS 4 had on the 1st generation Apple Watch, I think that support for it will be dropped this year. So if you're one of those people still using the original Apple Watch -- and it's not in a drawer somewhere gathering dust -- then time is almost up for it.
See also:
- Apple admits iOS is a mess, has a plan to make it better
- Why is it taking Apple so long to update the Mac Pro?
- iPhone battery life bad after installing iOS 11.3? Here's what you can do
- Here's how iOS 11.3 handles an iPhone crash due to a bad battery
- Your iPhone 8 or iPhone X battery could wear out in about 18 months
- Getting Apple to replace your iPhone's failing battery is a bigger hassle than it should be
Join Discussion