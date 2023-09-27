'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Three new MacOS Sonoma features even a casual Mac user will love
It's that time of year when Apple rolls out the latest software for all its devices. Earlier this year during the company's Worldwide Developers Conference, we saw glimpses of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, WatchOS 10, and MacOS Sonoma.
Also: Upgrading to MacOS Sonoma? Do these 7 things first
Now that Apple released its latest iPhone, the official versions of new software are here. The last software to be officially available is MacOS Sonoma, which is compatible with seven Mac computers.
The public beta version of MacOS Sonoma has been available for some time, but now Apple has officially released the software, so it's time to go over how I use it to upgrade my web surfing experience.
I use a 2022 13.6-inch MacBook Air for sending emails, surfing webpages, watching YouTube, and binge-watching "90 Day Fiancé." I also text and FaceTime on my MacBook, especially when I don't feel like interrupting my show to fetch my phone on the other side of the room.
As you can see, I'm a very casual MacBook user, but here's how MacOS Sonoma made my casual use feel more tech-savvy.
1. Desktop widgets
Widgets are finally on Mac! And not just widgets, but interactive widgets, which Apple just introduced for the first time with iOS 17.
Widgets were always in your Mac's Notifications Center, but now you can move them to your desktop. Here, you can add a Smart Stack, display Reminders and Calendar, see your friends' shared locations, and display your favorite Photos album.
Also: Apple pro tips: The best new features in iPhone 15, iOS 17, and Apple Watch unlocked
Now that widgets are interactive, you can play and pause music, podcasts, and audiobooks, or mark a Reminder as completed, all without being redirected to an app.
I create Reminders to remember items I want to buy online or bills I need to pay. I also use it to create a packing list before going on vacation. Now, I can pay an online bill and click it off my "Bills" list from my desktop.
I find this feature most useful when used in conjunction with my iPhone via Continuity. Continuity allows seamless use between your Mac and other Apple devices, but it's the most robust with iPhone.
You can add your iPhone widgets to your Mac desktop without installing any iPhone apps that aren't installed on your Mac. Just hold your iPhone nearby, and you're ready to rock and roll.
2. Improvements to Messages
Sending an iMessage on my MacBook is one of my favorite pastimes. But it hasn't always been as enjoyable or streamlined as it is on iPhone. But that all changes, as MacOS Sonoma brings improvements to Search, group chat replies, autocorrect, inline predictions, and Find My.
You can now combine search filters in Messages to find the message you're looking for. Instead of searching just one term, you can search "buy ketchup" combined with "from: Mom" to find exactly when she asked you to buy ketchup.
Also: Here's every iPhone model that will get Apple's iOS 17
There's nothing more annoying than the group chat blowing you up when you're trying to watch a 90-minute YouTube documentary about the history of Disneyland Paris. Well, after you unmute the group chat, you can use the new catch-up arrow to find the first unread message instead of scrolling and rereading old messages.
Additionally, you can swipe right to reply directly to someone's message. Improvements to autocorrect first appeared in iOS 17, and the same features rolled over to Mac. This means you don't have to keep typing the same "ducking" word and deleting it over and over. Autocorrected words are underlined, and you can revert them with a click.
3. A better Safari trip
If you use your MacBook for work and play, you can now create multiple browsing profiles to keep your search history, cookies, favorite tabs, extensions, and Tab Groups separate.
I read my favorite online publications on my MacBook. If you're like me and frequent the same websites, you can now add them to the Dock for easier access. That means you don't have to open Safari and find what you're looking for in your many saved websites.
Also: How to update every Apple device (iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, more)
If you frequently pay a bill, you can add that website to your Dock. I added the website I go to every month to pay my car note.
Apple also added more privacy features like Locked Private Browsing, Enhanced extension control, Passkey for Apple ID on the web, and limited URL tracking.
Honorable mentions
- You can run multiple timers on Mac. You can also label them, which is ideal for cooking while following a recipe on YouTube.
- Switching your AirPods from iPhone to Mac is faster. Conversation Awareness is compatible with Mac.
- Reminders will group grocery items into sections, like dairy, produce, or meat.
- You can share iCloud links of photos and videos on Mac.
- You can see seasonal averages and precipitation conditions based on historical weather trends to better plan future trips.
- You can search videos based on location, people, or activities.
- One-time verification codes sent to Mail will autofill in Safari and automatically delete after you use them.
Which Macs are compatible with MacOS Sonoma?
- iMac (2019 and later)
- Mac Pro (2019 and later)
- iMac Pro (2017)
- Mac Studio (2022 and later)
- MacBook Air (2018 and later)
- Mac Mini (2018 and later)
- MacBook Pro (2018 and later)