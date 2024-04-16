TikTok teams with AXS to sell concert tickets straight from the app

TikTok

The next time you scroll past a video of your favorite music artist on TikTok, you might be able to buy a ticket to an upcoming show with the tap of a button.

TikTok has announced a partnership with ticketing platform AXS that will enable music fans to find and purchase event tickets without leaving the app.

AXS works with several major music artists including Foo Fighters, Heart, Kenny Chesney, and Judas Priest; festivals like the Breakaway Music Festival; and other events like Monster Jam, college football, Major League Soccer, and the Harlem Globetrotters. For now, it appears that in-app ticket purchases are limited to concerts and music festivals, and not available for other events.

TikTok didn't give an exact date that the feature would roll out, but it did say that it would be available in the US, UK, Sweden, and Australia.

Any certified AXS artist on TikTok can use the in-app ticketing feature to promote their live dates and connect with new and existing fans, the company says. Before publishing a video, an artist can add an AXS ticket link to the post. When a user clicks on it, the AXS site will open for the user to finish the purchase, but they won't be leaving the TikTok app.

In a press release, AXS chief strategy officer Marc Ruxin called TikTok "one of the most important global platforms for music content." He noted that through "discovery-driven content," users can now access tickets "to some of the world's most iconic venues, festivals, and tours."

Spotify, also an AXS partner, has a similar feature for its app. Ticketmaster also allows for ticket purchases through the TikTok platform.