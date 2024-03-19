TikTok officially launches new Creator Rewards Program - how it works

Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Have you ever posted a video on TikTok that you felt would be a smash with the crowd? If so, you could take home some cash if your video is original and engaging. On Monday, TikTok announced the official launch of its Creator Rewards Program, which doles out money to accounts with high-quality videos that are at least one minute in length and meet certain standards.

In evaluating your video, the program factors in four criteria: originality, play duration, audience engagement, and search value.

To be original, the video must be unique and highlight a certain point of view or creative thought that resonates with the TikTok audience. Play duration measures the time people take to watch the video and how many of them watch it to the end. In this respect, the program rewards accounts with clear and engaging videos rather than those that saturate the platform with lots of content.

Audience engagement looks at the number of likes, comments, and shares the video receives. Search value analyzes the video in the context of popular search terms, lauding ones that align with in-demand search topics.

The new program also automatically rewards creators for their account's ad value based on their community's watch time for advertisements. To help you learn what types of videos will appeal to fellow TikTok users, check out the new Creator Search Insights tool, which reveals which topics are the most popular in searches.

To qualify for the Creator Rewards Program, you must be 18 years old or above and have at least 10,000 followers with a minimum of 100,000 views over the last 30 days. Your account must be in "good standing", as TikTok puts it.

The program also offers a dashboard to help you keep track of your videos. You'll find basic analytics and data and more in-depth ways to analyze the performance of your videos, qualified views, estimated rewards, and program eligibility.

Each video you upload will have a page that reveals the number of quality video views and RPM (revenue per 1,000 qualified views). The pages will also provide details on view trends and insights. Plus, you can view your last payouts to keep track of your earnings.

A new Creator Academy learning hub offers courses, articles, and other resources on making money from TikTok videos. The Creator Academy replaces the Creator Portal and will soon be available through the Creator Center web app in the coming weeks, TikTok said.

Further, TikTok has spruced up the Monetization module in Creator tools with a revenue analysis that reveals how creators are getting paid. You'll also find an overview of TikTok's monetization processes and a set of case studies highlighting creators who've successfully tapped into the different features and tools.

The Creator Rewards Program started life last November as a beta product known as the Creativity Program. The program replaces the now-retired Creator Fund, which wasn't popular with TikTok creators because the payments remained static and failed to increase even if your video got more hits. The new program aims to help creators more easily earn additional payouts by sharing longer videos.