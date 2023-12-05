You can buy event tickets from Ticketmaster on TikTok. Here's what you need to know

TikTok

In addition to being a short-form video platform that you can scroll through for hours of endless entertainment, TikTok has become a great place for discovering new music. To help bring your new favorite tunes to life, TikTok is partnering with Ticketmaster.

TikTok has announced the company is expanding its ticketing partnership with Ticketmaster to more than 20 markets.

The partnership initially launched in beta in the US in 2022. The hookup is now expanding beyond the US and launching for the first time in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Spain, and Sweden, according to TikTok.

TikTok Certified Artists can use the feature to promote their events during their videos on TikTok by showcasing a Ticketmaster button. When clicked, the button takes users to the Ticketmaster artist page, where they can purchase tickets.

This feature is a win for artists, who can easily promote their events by adding a Ticketmaster link before posting content on TikTok, but also for fans, who will be alerted to an upcoming show and able to complete their ticket purchase by clicking on one button straight from TikTok.

"Through our partnership, TikTok and Ticketmaster are empowering artists to easily connect their content to event discovery and ticket purchase in-app, making it easier than ever for fans around the world to experience their favorite artists live," said Michael Chua, VP for global business development and strategic partnerships at Ticketmaster.

In addition to musical artists, other performers and organizations, such as comedians and sports teams, are also able to take advantage of the feature for ticketing campaigns, and have seen great success in the beta, according to TikTok.

This ticketing feature follows TikTok's addition of an "add to Music App" feature, which makes it easier for users to save the songs they discover on TikTok to their music-streaming apps. These feature additions highlight how TikTok is trying to establish its role as a music-discovery platform.