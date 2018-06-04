Tiny Windows 10 PC: GPD Pocket 2 gives you faster Intel Core m chip, new keyboard

Video: Windows faces extinction at home, but Microsoft doesn't really care.

GPD, the maker of the seven-inch Windows 10 GPD Pocket mini laptop, is planning to launch a successor model with thinner bezels and a more powerful CPU.

The first GPD Pocket, which debuted on Indiegogo last year, ran on a 1.6GHz Intel Atom x7-Z8750 quad-core processor and an Intel HD 405 graphics processor.

It also had 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution touchscreen display and a 7,000mAh battery. It was available with either Windows 10 or Ubuntu and currently costs around $480.

Wade, the co-owner of GPD, has now offered specs for the second generation model, according to Liliputing.

GPD is doing away with the pointing stick in the keyboard and it will remain a predominantly touchscreen device.

However, the keyboard has been redesigned and now features a black strip above the keyboard for controlling functions such as volume and brightness. GPD is also sticking with the MacBook-style hinge rather than a Yoga-like 360 degree hinge.

The new model will come with a Intel Core m M3-7Y30 Kaby Lake processor, with either 4GB or 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

There will also be a MicroSD card slot, a 6,800mAh battery, a capacitive pen, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and one USB Type-C port for changing and data transfer and a headphone jack.

Overall, the device should be slimmer, more powerful and have more screen space than its predecessor.

The price should be less than the Win 2 gaming device, which initially sold for $599. GPD isn't offering a Linux model but a Linux OS can be installed later.

The device may be available through an Indiegogo campaign as early as July, but this hasn't been finalized yet.

Image: GPD

Previous and related coverage

A Windows 10 PC that fits in your pocket: Tiny GPD laptop on sale for $500

The seven-inch GPD Pocket, which resembles a squished MacBook Air, is available to pre-order.

Windows 10 PC but pocket-sized? 5-inch Mi Mini PC arrives at an initial $149 price

Crowdfunding campaign for five-inch touchscreen mini Windows 10 PC races past its initial target in a week.

Windows 10 pocket PC: Ockel's Sirius A gears up for November launch

The six-inch Windows 10 Sirius A is undergoing final testing ahead of its official launch.

Want a Windows 10 PC in your pocket? GPD's tiny laptop will also run Ubuntu

GPD is planning to launch a seven-inch Windows 10 laptop that it says will fit in your pocket.