Tiny Windows 10 PC: GPD Pocket 2 gives you faster Intel Core m chip, new keyboard

The seven-inch display GPD Pocket 2 PC could be out in July with thinner bezels, and a new keyboard design.

GPD, the maker of the seven-inch Windows 10 GPD Pocket mini laptop, is planning to launch a successor model with thinner bezels and a more powerful CPU.

The first GPD Pocket, which debuted on Indiegogo last year, ran on a 1.6GHz Intel Atom x7-Z8750 quad-core processor and an Intel HD 405 graphics processor.

It also had 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution touchscreen display and a 7,000mAh battery. It was available with either Windows 10 or Ubuntu and currently costs around $480.

Wade, the co-owner of GPD, has now offered specs for the second generation model, according to Liliputing.

However, the keyboard has been redesigned and now features a black strip above the keyboard for controlling functions such as volume and brightness. GPD is also sticking with the MacBook-style hinge rather than a Yoga-like 360 degree hinge.

The new model will come with a Intel Core m M3-7Y30 Kaby Lake processor, with either 4GB or 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

There will also be a MicroSD card slot, a 6,800mAh battery, a capacitive pen, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and one USB Type-C port for changing and data transfer and a headphone jack.

Overall, the device should be slimmer, more powerful and have more screen space than its predecessor.

The price should be less than the Win 2 gaming device, which initially sold for $599. GPD isn't offering a Linux model but a Linux OS can be installed later.

The device may be available through an Indiegogo campaign as early as July, but this hasn't been finalized yet.

gpdpocket2.jpg

GPD is doing away with the pointing stick in the keyboard and it will remain a predominantly touchscreen device.

 Image: GPD

