Torrent the easy (and anonymous) way with this secure $40 tool

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Most everyone has cloud storage these days, and there are plenty of options to choose from no matter your needs. The average internet user puts a lot of thought into where they're storing their downloads, but not enough thought into how they're downloading it in the first place. File sharing services like BitTorrent are a great way to get all kinds of media content, but the speed and security can be a crapshoot. Now there's a service called Offcloud that not only gives users space for their media -- it lets them download and torrent from nearly anywhere in safety and anonymity.

Certainly, a VPN can provide a filter of anonymity when you're using sites like BitTorrent. But they usually do so at the cost of some bandwidth, and that's a slowdown on top of the uncertain connection speeds of your content provider. Offcloud lets you move that content to a secure cloud location first, and then download it on your own terms. That means you get your files faster and more securely.

Of course, that's just the beginning of what Offcloud can do. There are conversion tools here that let you turn audio files from Soundcloud into MP3s and nearly any type of web page into a PDF. You can grab just about any kind of content from popular outlets like Usenet, YouTube, Rapidgator, and more. Membership comes with 50 GB of cloud storage directly through Offcloud, and with full Zapier integration, you can also send your files directly to Google Drive, Dropbox, or other popular accounts.

Right now, you can start downloading with Offcloud for more than 90% off the MSRP. A lifetime subscription is now $39.99 for a limited time.