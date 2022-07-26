/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

Torrent the easy (and anonymous) way with this secure $40 tool

Torrent securely without a VPN with this $39.99 downloading tool.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Most everyone has cloud storage these days, and there are plenty of options to choose from no matter your needs. The average internet user puts a lot of thought into where they're storing their downloads, but not enough thought into how they're downloading it in the first place. File sharing services like BitTorrent are a great way to get all kinds of media content, but the speed and security can be a crapshoot. Now there's a service called Offcloud that not only gives users space for their media -- it lets them download and torrent from nearly anywhere in safety and anonymity.

Certainly, a VPN can provide a filter of anonymity when you're using sites like BitTorrent. But they usually do so at the cost of some bandwidth, and that's a slowdown on top of the uncertain connection speeds of your content provider. Offcloud lets you move that content to a secure cloud location first, and then download it on your own terms. That means you get your files faster and more securely.

Offcloud Lifetime Subscription

 $39.99 at ZDNet Academy

Of course, that's just the beginning of what Offcloud can do. There are conversion tools here that let you turn audio files from Soundcloud into MP3s and nearly any type of web page into a PDF. You can grab just about any kind of content from popular outlets like Usenet, YouTube, Rapidgator, and more. Membership comes with 50 GB of cloud storage directly through Offcloud, and with full Zapier integration, you can also send your files directly to Google Drive, Dropbox, or other popular accounts.

Right now, you can start downloading with Offcloud for more than 90% off the MSRP. A lifetime subscription is now $39.99 for a limited time.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related

Apple politely explains why iPhone cases are a waste of money
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple politely explains why iPhone cases are a waste of money

Apple
The 8 best iPhone models of 2022
iphone-12-models.png

The 8 best iPhone models of 2022

iPhone
Delta Air Lines just made a callous admission that customers may find galling
screen-shot-2022-07-18-at-5-18-46-pm.png

Delta Air Lines just made a callous admission that customers may find galling

Business