Get 20TB of cloud storage for life with this amazing deal

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Reliable cloud storage can make any professional's life a lot easier. By storing your data in one central location, you don't run the risk of losing anything from a damaged or compromised device. Degoo is a large, secure cloud storage service across unlimited devices, and for a limited time, you can get two accounts with 10TB each for only $159 (reg. $7,200).

In general, cloud storage is cheaper and safer than external drives. It also offers the convenience of constant accessibility without the need to carry around a physical drive. Degoo also offers another degree of security through its end-to-end encryption. While your files are uploaded, they're locked behind Degoo's 256-bit AES encryption. However, that's not the limit of what Degoo can do with your stored files.

Through the Degoo app, you can browse your photos and access a private feed of your memories. View your favorite photos in a slideshow without needing to download them. If you do want them on any device, downloading is fast and simple. You can also send files through email or links to friends.

Degoo is not the only cloud storage option, but it's among the biggest. At 10TB, Degoo has more storage space than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined. And filling that space is simple with the automatic file change detection. If Degoo detects files have changed or been added to selected folders, it will sync and backup the most up-to-date version of those files. For manual uploads, all you have to do is drag and drop.

One reviewer commented: "Download and upload speed is at full throttle. I am using 300 MBPS internet. File management is good. User Interface is nice. Drag and drop is very useful in file management."

Protect your most important files and streamline your work online. Get a double bundle of Degoo Premium Backup Plan: Lifetime 10TB Cloud Storage (2 Account Bundle) and get 20TB of cloud storage for $159 (reg. $7,200).