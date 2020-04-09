This device kills harmful germs and bacteria and wirelessly charges your smartphone

Once upon a time we weren't bothered that the things we carry around with us -- phones, keys, earbuds -- are a hellstew of bacteria. Then coronavirus showed up, and we learned the importance of basic hygiene again.

Tests show that using a UV sanitizer is one of the best ways of the method of cleaning a smartphone, and accessory maker Totallee has unveiled a new UV phone sanitizer with a twist.

The UV sanitizer is powered by dual, ultraviolet lights that kill harmful germs and bacteria on your cell phone, keys, wallet, AirPods and more.

But there's more -- built into the lid of the sanitizer is a fast wireless charging pad that works with all Qi enabled devices (10W max for Samsung devices, 7.5W max for iPhones). This fast charger requires a QC 2.0/3.0 adapter which is not included.

Totallee UV Sanitizer Tech Specs

Kills germs and bacteria via UVB and UVC rays

Dual bulbs for maximum cleaning

Sterilizes phones, keys, wallets, AirPods, and more

Double as a fast wireless charger

The Totallee UV phone sanitizer is currently available for pre-order for $99 and will start shipping on 4/15 (note that orders will be limited to five units per customer).