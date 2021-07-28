Train at your own pace for a career in Amazon Web Services for just $35

Pexels

Amazon Web Services is the biggest cloud services provider in the world, and it continues to grow rapidly. So if you'd like to break into a well-paid tech career and aren't sure where to start, it might interest you to know that the average salary for certified AWS Solutions Architects is over $165,000 a year. And The 2021 Ultimate AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Exam Prep Bundle can take you all the way from starting in an entry-level Architect position to moving up into a higher IT Engineer level.

If you're a beginner, then "AWS Solutions Architect Associate - 2021 Update (SAA-C02): The Total Course" is the place to start. In 165 lectures over 19 hours, the course will prepare you to pass the Associate certification exam. You'll learn everything you need from technical essentials, terminology, and concepts to security, database, and management services. Plus, it includes two practice tests. Students were very satisfied with this module, rating it 4.4 out of 5 stars. One of them, Kiran Kashalkar, said:

"This course does a good job at a high level walking through relevant technologies and services in AWS. It's a good start or a refresher if you already work on AWS. "

If you're interested in Big Data, "TOTAL: AWS Certified Database Specialty Exam Prep (DBS-C01)" is another excellent course for beginners. It will prepare you for the newest AWS exam and is also a good overview of databases in general.

"AWS Solutions Architect Associate" is the first of the intermediate-level courses, with 17 hours of engaging interactive material. While "AWS Cloud Essentials: The Total Course" is a one-hour crash course for experienced professionals to level up into higher-earning positions.

"AWS Cloud Technologies Masterclass" will train you for certification as an AWS Cloud Practitioner. "AWS Cloud Migration for IT Professionals" covers how to move your onsite infrastructure onto the AWS cloud platform. You can also learn all about specific workflows and visualizations in "Amazon AWS QuickSight, Glue, Athena, & S3 Fundamentals 2021".

The training in these classes costs hundreds of dollars on the AWS website. Yet you can switch to a highly in-demand profitable new tech career with lifetime access to the entire 2021 Ultimate AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Exam Prep Bundle today for just $35.