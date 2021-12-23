Train at your own pace to become an expert ethical hacker for only $43

StackCommerce

Cybercrimes are getting worse every day, so the demand for cybersecurity skills is through the roof. If you'd like to switch to a new well-paid career in 2022, you can start training now with the All-In-One 2022 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle. And it's on sale for just $42.99.

Jump right in with an overview of the field with "All-in-One Hacking Guide: From Zero to Hero." Then "Bug Bounty: Web Hacking" teaches you how to hack big-name online apps. And you'll get a solid foundation from the comprehensive guides "Complete Ethical Hacking & Penetration Testing Course" and "Learn Network Attacks & Security." "Hack People, Systems & Mobile Devices: Advanced Social Engineering" teaches you in detail how hackers crack mobile devices.

Python skills are always valuable, and two courses teach you how to hack using it: "Introduction to Python & Hacking with Python" and "Complete Python 3 Ethical Hacking Course: Zero to Mastery." Another two cover Burp: "Learn Burp Suite for Advanced Web Penetration Testing" and "Mastering Burp Suite Community Edition: Bug Hunters Perspective."

You can build an arsenal of tools for different platforms. Crowd favorite "Learn Server Security with BitNinja" was rated 4.8 out of 5 stars. Instructor Gabriel Avramescu likes to challenge assumptions, strategies and techniques by emulating attackers. Then you can turbocharge your skills by advancing with "PenTesting with OWASP ZAP: Mastery Course," "Kali Linux Hacker Tools, Tricks & Techniques," "Master in Hacking with Metasploit" and "Complete NMAP: Learn Ethical Hacking with NMAP."

You'll get lots of practice with "Hacking in Practice: Certified Ethical Hacking Mega Course," "Website Hacking In Practice: Hands-On Course 101" and "Hacking Wireless Networks: Theory & Practice."

Then, get a certification that will make your resume shine with the "Ethical Hacker Certification Course."

Any one of these courses will provide you with the skills needed to apply for well-paid ethical hacking positions.

All-In-One 2022 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle.

