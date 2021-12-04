Train at your own pace to learn how to develop Android apps for only $13

StackCommerce

Since Android is one of the top mobile operating systems, there is a constant demand for apps, so developing them can be a lucrative profession whether you do so as your own boss or for a development company. And, fortunately, it isn't necessary to spend a great deal of time or money to acquire the necessary skills.

Even if you are a complete novice, you can learn everything you need to know from the three self-paced courses in The Android App Development Course with Kotlin Bootcamp Bundle. Best of all, you can use coupon code CMSAVE70 during our Cyber Monday sale to get it for only $12.99.

You'll be creating your own Android apps in no time with Kotlin, one of the most popular programming languages among Android developers. Learn all you need to know from programming basics to creating a complete Android app in "Kotlin For Android Development: Learn Kotlin From Scratch".

Follow up with "Android App Development Course with Kotlin: Android A-Z™, which will teach you more about designing Android apps, including components, life cycles, Android Studio, and even up to submitting your apps on Google Play.

The last course is a crowd favorite, "Android App Development with Kotlin: Intermediate Android", which students have rated a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. It provides more hands-on practice to learn more advanced topics and further improve the Android skills you've acquired. It covers databases, fragments, transferring data between screens, and a whole lot more.

These courses are provided by Oak Academy, a company created by tech experts to provide classes to help students acquire skills that are in high demand by the lucrative tech industry. Courses include lessons about coding, mobile, game development, app monetization, cybersecurity, IT, and much more.

Don't miss this opportunity to gain the skills you need to become an Android app developer